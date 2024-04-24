Goodbye Earth starring Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In: Know release date, time, plot, cast, where to watch, and more

Goodbye Earth is an upcoming series that has become one of the most awaited K-dramas of the year not only for fanatics but also for fans of science fiction.

The series is Yoo Ah In’s last web series before his drug case outbreak and many of his fans are eager to see him in the show. However, his screen time has been cut to only important scenes due to the controversy.

Goodbye Earth’s Release Date and Time

Goodbye Earth is set to premiere this week on April 26, 2024, at 12: 30 PM KST (4 PM IST).

Where to Watch Parasyte: The Grey

Goodbye Earth will be available for streaming on Netflix, being an original series from the OTT giant.

Goodbye Earth’s Genre

Scientific Fiction, Apocalypse, Dystopian

Plot of Goodbye Earth

Goodbye Earth is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by the celebrated Japanese author Kotaro Isaka. He is known for his insightful social commentary in his works. The same can be expected from the series.

Goodbye Earth is directed by Kim Jin Min, his notable works are My Name and Extracurricular. The plot of the apocalyptic series majorly focuses on how people live their last days on Earth. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Goodbye Earth’s plot will let the audiences delve into a dystopian reality where the deadly news of an astroid approaching has destroyed life. People are in a state of great panic wondering what the future holds. The authorities have announced an ultimatum of 200 days until the collision that hangs heavy on the residents of Earth.

Further, the idea that the series will put forward is ‘What will you do if you know you have 200 days to live?’ Posing such a life-changing question where humanity is challenged as well as the ideals of individuals.

Goodbye Earth is set in the city of Woongcheon where suddenly havoc wrecks as the emergency siren and the word of an approaching asteroid strike arrives. This announcement is even more tense for the people of the Korean peninsula as the area has been declared a red zone.

Goodbye Earth hopes to paint a vivid picture of how society descends into chaos when catastrophe approaches. These are tumultuous times when people go into a frenzy with protests, crime and even impersonating soldiers running rampant.

Humanity is questioned at every step and you decide whether to choose the right path or the selfish one. Amidst this chaos we see our leading characters emerging as unsung heroes.

Watch the trailer of Goodbye Earth here.

Cast

The cast of Goodbye Earth is promising with Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Seong Woo, and Kim Yoon Hye in the lead.

Yoo Ah In might not be seen as much as he was once supposed to be, due to his drug case controversy. But he remains one of the main characters. Yoo Ah In will play Yoon Sang Eun, Jin Se Kyung’s boyfriend, and a biotechnology researcher.

Ahn Eun Jin will be seen portraying the lead role of Jin Se Kyung, she is a middle school teacher and volunteer at Ungcheon City Hall. She can be seen fighting to her last breath to protect the children who are not only endangered by the asteroid strike but rising crime. She will be a force to reckon with in Goodbye Earth.

Meanwhile, Jeon Seong Woo as Woo Sung Jae is a priest who is left to handle his shaken community when the chief priest disappears after the news of the asteroid comes.

Advertisement

Kim Yoon Hye will be Kang In Ah, a commander of the combat service battalion. She will be seen tirelessly trying to preserve peace and protect as many people as she can.

The crew of Goodbye Earth

Goodbye Earth comes with a stark ensemble supporting cast. Seo Ye Hwa will be seen playing Soo Je Yeon, Yoon Seo Ah as Chae Young Ji and Hong Woo Jin will play Jang Beom. Audiences will also see noted actors and actresses Kim Young Ok, Kim Kang Hoon, Kim Min Chul, and Kim Young Woong among others.

Set your alarms and mark your calendars to enter a world that is breathing its last with 200 days left. Get ready to stream Goodbye Earth on April 26 while thinking to yourself what would you do if you knew the world would end in 200 days?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Goodbye Earth: Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Seong Woo, and others struggle to keep humanity alive amid catastrophe; see PICS