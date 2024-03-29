Yoo Ah In's last web series before drug case outbreak Goodbye Earth confirms April Premiere with official poster; Report

Trigger Warning: Mention of illegal drug use

Yoo Ah In is a promising South Korean actor who saw an unprecedented break in his career when he was charged with illegal drug use last year. The case badly affected the actor’s career leaving his projects postponed or taken away. On March 29, Netflix finally revealed the premiere date of the postponed web series along with an intriguing poster.

Yoo Ah In’s postponed web series Goodbye Earth finally announces premiere date

Yoo Ah In shot Goodbye Earth before his drug case scandal where he was charged with illegal substance use. The series is a Netflix original. Although, after the drug allegations and subsequent case against the actor came to light, it was shelved at that time.

On March 29, Netflix finally unveiled an intriguing and apocalyptic poster for Goodbye Earth. The poster depicts a countdown which can be presumed as the time left for humans to vacate their planet and find a new home. There are 200 days left till an asteroid hits Earth and destroys life as we know it. A billboard in the middle of the city announces the news, informing that there is no way to avoid the collision. The series is based on the novel Shumatsu no Furu by Kotaro Isaka. The series stars Yoo Ah In, Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Sung Woo, and Kim Yoon Hye.

Goodbye Earth is set to release on April 26 this year after being postponed for almost more than half a year. The Goodbye Earth poster further reveals an environment of utter chaos and panic where a frightened mob of people fills the area, pushing over barricades. The scene depicts the urgency and alarmed nature of people who want to be saved. The poster also has an unnerving line ‘We await the end to come.’

Netflix stated that given Yoo Ah In’s ongoing drug case, they have tried their best to edit the show but as Yoo Ah In is a major character, he will appear in most of the show. The team has tried to ensure a smooth flow of the storyline after due discussions among the director, production team, and scriptwriter.

More about Yoo Ah In

Yoo Ah In was charged with illegal and non-prescribed use of propofol in February 2023. When investigated, the actor tested positive for illegal substances. The drug case trial is currently underway and the next trial is scheduled for April 4.

