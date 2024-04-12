Goodbye Earth Trailer: Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Yoon Hye and Yoo Ah In take matters into hands to save people as doom nears

Goodbye Earth is an apocalyptic K-drama which is scheduled to release this April. The drama stars Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo and Kim Yoon Hye. Based on a Japanese novel, the drama tells the story of a world which faces an upcoming disaster as an asteroid is set to crash into Earth. The drama is highly anticipated as the cast comes together for a unique plot.

Goodbye Earth trailer featuring Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Yoon Hye is out

On April 12, Netflix released the trailer for their upcoming science fiction thriller Goodbye Earth. The trailer showcases how bleak the future for the people looks as they await the impending doom. Ahn Eun Jin plays a teacher who quits her job and decides to save her students even if it means putting her life in danger. Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of a military officer who is determined to maintain law and order and catch criminals.

More about Goodbye Earth

Goodbye Earth is set to premiere on April 26 and will be streaming on Netflix.

The drama stars Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo, and Kim Yoon Hye.

The thriller is adapted from the novel Shumatsu no Furu by Kotaro Isaka. Kim Jin Min has directed the project. He has also worked on popular series like My Name, Extracurricular, Lawless Lawyer, Marriage Contract, and more. Jung Sung Joo has written the script and is known for Heard It Through the Grapevine, Secret Love Affair, A Wife's Credentials, and more.

The drama tells the story of a dystopian world in which an asteroid is on its way to hit Earth in 200 days which leads to a lot of confusion and chaos. It focuses on the stories of different people and how they deal with the situation. While some decide to run away, others decide to serve and help others.

