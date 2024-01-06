Is Ahn Eun Jin dating her My Dearest married co-star Namgoong Min? Actress addresses rumors

Ahn Eun Jin and Namgoong Min, portraying on screen lovers in My Dearest, generated buzz with their remarkable chemistry, leading to rumors about an offscreen relationship. Addressing these speculations, Ahn Eun Jin spoke directly in a recent interview.

Is Ahn Eun Jin dating Namgoong Min?

In a recent interview with This Week's News, Ahn Eun Jin addressed dating rumors and expressed her thoughts, revealing that she has become the subject of fake news on YouTube. Specifically, there were videos speculating about her and Namgoong Min being real-life lovers. She shared her curiosity about the origins of such rumors, especially since Namgoong Min is married.

Despite this, she wasn't upset and chose to view it positively, attributing the rumors to their convincing acting and onscreen chemistry. Interestingly, even Ahn Eun Jin's mother was taken in by the rumors, leading her to question her daughter about it.

Ahn Eun Jin expressed her fascination with the concept of "smoke without fire" during the interview. She mentioned how, in the past, as an audience member watching melodramas, she would assume that two leads with great chemistry might be dating. However, after becoming an actress herself, she sees it simply as part of the job.

She highlighted that there are numerous instances where the onscreen chemistry does not translate to real-life relationships. There were times when she thought co-stars might be involved romantically, but upon asking out of curiosity, it turned out not to be the case at all.

More about My Dearest

My Dearest unfolds the story of a man harboring a deep and dark secret, vowing never to marry after a significant tragedy. However, fate takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a woman seeking love again despite her prior marriage. Against the backdrop of hardship during the Qing invasion, their hearts intertwine.

Namgoong Min takes on the role of Lee Jang Hyun, a mysterious nobleman initially reserved in his sincerity. However, as he becomes acquainted with a woman, the door to an unforeseen destiny opens for him. On the other side, Ahn Eun Jin portrays Yoo Gil Chae, the daughter of a noble family, entwined in Jang Hyun's mysterious journey. My Dearest is divided into two parts with Part 2's finale airing on November 18, 2023.

