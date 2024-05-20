BTS’ RM unveils posters for title track LOST ahead of solo album Right Place, Wrong Person release

BTS’ RM dropped new posters of the title track LOST from his upcoming solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. The album is set to release on May 24 for which he also released a pre-release song Come back to me with a dedicated music video on May 10.

RM serving serious looks in the new poster of LOST

On May 21 0:00 am KST (May 20 8:30 pm IST), RM unveiled three new posters for LOST. In the first poster, he is seen in between a maze with a serious expression on his face. In the maze, we can see four RMs standing at different parts looking in different directions symbolising the uncertainty of his existence.

In the second poster, we can see three different workstations in a black backdrop. Here RM is seen sitting in all three of them concurrently in different positions showcasing his Lost feelings at the workplace and life altogether. Furthermore, in the third poster, the BTS member is shown standing, sitting in various positions, and posing against a backdrop that appears to be a medical facility, seemingly lost in his own thoughts.

Meanwhile, just days before the album release, RM wrote a heartfelt and encouraging note to ARMYs on the Weverse platform, saying, ‘I miss you a lot, everyone. Let’s be healthy.’ RM is set to release five different music videos for songs on this album.

Known for his thoughtful and introspective lyrics, RM topped iTunes charts worldwide with his pre-release song Come Back to Me. The single evoked strong emotions among BTS ARMY, reminiscent of RM's Persona era, contributing to its phenomenal digital success.

More about RM

Kim Namjoon, better known as RM (formerly Rap Monster until 2017), is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer from Ilsan, South Korea. He serves as the main rapper, songwriter, and leader of BTS, managed by BIGHIT MUSIC.

Prior to his BTS debut, RM was an underground rapper under the name Runch Randa, releasing several tracks and collaborating with fellow underground rapper Zico. In 2015, RM released his first solo mixtape, RM. He has collaborated with artists such as Wale, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, and Primary.

RM, along with the other BTS members, was awarded the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea for their contributions to Korean culture and literature globally. In July 2021, RM and BTS were appointed Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae In to help lead the global agenda for future generations, such as sustainable growth and to expand South Korea's diplomatic efforts and global standing.

In November 2022, he received a plaque of appreciation from South Korea's Cultural Heritage Administration and released his first studio album, Indigo, marking his solo debut. Recently, he was appointed honorary ambassador for the defense ministry's war-remains excavation agency and enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023.

