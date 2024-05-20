OPINION: Childhood connections in K-dramas; Decoding importance of cliched tropes in Lovely Runner, True Beauty and more

The childhood backstory trope in K-dramas has become a favorite among viewers, showcasing various scenarios where characters who have met in their childhood or early youth later reunite as adults. From childhood buddies smoothly transitioning to lovers to chance encounters sparking a realization of past connections, these stories explore the complexities of fate and love.

Entering a K-drama, you're often whisked away on a nostalgic journey, where main characters share a past as intertwined as tangled earphones after a minute in one's pocket. Picture two characters, separated by life's cruel twists, only to reunite years later. It's the perfect recipe for the emotional rollercoaster that keeps us hooked for more but nowadays given how repetitive they have become, they don’t always click. Let’s take a look at 4 series sharing the trope on how well they work!

Did the trope well: Lovely Runner

Adapted from the web novel The Best of Tomorrow, this drama weaves together the themes of time travel and profound fan-idol connections into a tale that is both emotional and uplifting. At its core is Im Sol, portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon. Following a childhood accident that shatters her dreams, she discovers solace in the music of Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), a renowned K-pop idol from ECLIPSE, celebrated for his exceptional talents, striking looks, and magnetic charm.

Im Sol's life takes a turn when she learns of Ryu Sun Jae's tragic death and, through a mysterious watch, is inexplicably transported 15 years into the past. Suddenly back into her and Ryu Sun Jae's high school days, she confronts the challenge of avoiding his future suicide.

One of the most significant plot twists of the show unfolds in the second episode. Sun Jae and Im Sol have always been neighbors and attended the same school, albeit in separate boys' and girls' sections. However, their childhood connection runs deeper than mere closeness. It's revealed that Ryu Sun Jae's first love is Im Sol. Before Im Sol became Ryu Sun Jae's devoted fan, the 19-year-old Ryu Sun Jae was smitten with Im Sol from the moment he laid eyes on her, showcasing how their bond transcends mere fan-idol relationship and spans over 15 years where Sun Jae has yearned for Sol and Sol now saves Sun Jae.

This plot twist was a game-changer that instantly captivated fans and made them fall in love with the story. Initially, viewers believed Im Sol was the one pursuing and trying to save Sun Jae, but the twist that Sun Jae had cute feelings for her long before she even noticed him turned the plot on its head.

The rainy day when he first saw her and later was smitten by her, how he saved her during her accident after becoming an idol, even dedicated a song to her, his first love. This childhood connection not only enhances the storyline but also infuses it with a heartwarming sentiment that seamlessly intertwines with the plot, elevating it to new heights. It's a prime example of how a well-executed twist on a familiar trope can breathe new life into a narrative, giving the show a fresh and distinctive personality.

Could’ve worked without the trope: True Beauty

Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young) has endured bullying and ridicule due to her appearance. When her family moves to a new neighborhood, Ju Gyeong seizes the opportunity to undergo a dramatic transformation through makeup. With "goddess" now attached to her name, Ju Gyeong becomes the school's most sought-after girl. However, newfound fame brings its own challenges when she is liked by both the reserved Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and the rebellious Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop).

The central theme of this K-drama revolves around the idea of falling in love with one's inner beauty rather than outer appearance. Lim Ju Gyeong, who has faced bullying and derogatory comments about her looks in the past, finds comfort and acceptance among her new classmates. Through the journey of ups and downs, she learns the importance of self-love and realizes that true healing comes from within. Alongside her, her friends also find healing and growth.

However, the childhood connection between the leads, Suho and Ju Gyeong, adds another layer to their ongoing relationship. The K-drama shows kids Suho and Ju Gyeong as childhood friends who met and spent time at the comic book shop. While Ju Gyeong taking care of Suho as a kid was heartwarming, we felt that the show had enough compelling elements to succeed without this backstory. The strong connection between the leads in the present overshadowed this aspect of the plot indicating the series would have done well without it too.

Did the trope well: Just Between Lovers

Lee Kang Do (Lee Junho) dreams of becoming a soccer player, but those dreams are shattered when he sustains a serious injury in an accident at a mall. Tragically, the accident also claims the life of his father, leaving Kang Do struggling with loss. Struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and burdened by debt, Kang Do faces a bleak future.

It's in this dark period of his life that he encounters Ha Moon Soo (Won Jin Ah), another survivor of the same accident. Moon Soo is consumed by guilt over surviving when others did not. Despite their individual challenges, Kang Do and Moon Soo find solace in each other's company, forging a deep bond born out of shared sorrow and struggle.

What works for us in In Just Between Lovers, is the childhood connection between the leads turns into a powerful bond formed through shared trauma and eventual healing. Moon Soo's family was devastated after the death of her little sister, leading to her mother's struggle with alcoholism and her father's decision to run a noodle and kimbap restaurant alone. Similarly, Kang Do struggles with feelings of failure after losing both his dreams and his family.

Both Lee Gang Doo and Ha Moon Soo emerge as realistic characters who have undergone trauma from the same event. The drama expertly portrays their different approaches to grieving and healing, showcasing the nuanced ways people cope with shared trauma. Despite their differences, their connection through the shared experience binds them together, while highlighting their unique personalities. The slow-burn romance between them unfolds with subtlety and authenticity, through the little nooks of their lives as they run away from their childhood to finally being comfortable with that part of themselves.

Could’ve worked without the trope: What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Lee Young Joon (played by Park Seo Joon) is a wealthy heir and the most sought-after bachelor in town. Despite his confident exterior, he relies heavily on his secretary, the incredibly efficient Kim Mi So (played by Park Min Young).

Mi So has faithfully managed his office for nine years, but she decides it's time to move on, leaving Young Joon in a bind. As he tries to persuade her to stay, he realizes he's falling deeply in love with her. However, there's a twist: Mi So is on a quest to find a young boy she was kidnapped with as a child. Despite being told otherwise, her intuition keeps leading her back to Young Joon.

Spoiler alert: The twist in the storyline reveals that the young boy Mi So is searching for is actually Young Joon himself. Despite this revelation, the show maintains its overall vibe of being funny, cheesy, and incredibly romantic. The undeniable chemistry between Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young adds a sizzling element that makes the show thoroughly enjoyable.

However, the subplot of their childhood kidnapping feels somewhat forced and out of place in the lighthearted tone of the series. While it does add an edge to the narrative and reinforces the idea of shared trauma bringing them closer, it's arguable that the characters' cheesy and adorable interactions are compelling enough on their own without this added complexity.

