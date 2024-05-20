BTS’ Jin earns praise from Jjiniya composer for globally popularizing trot singer Young Tak’s song

BTS' Jin was addressed in a recent episode of KBS' Immortal Songs 2, where the composer of the song Jjiniya, performed by trot singer Young Tak, lauded him for his charisma and global fame.

Jin being praised for his impact

On the 19th of May, KBS releases the most recent episode of its Immortal Songs 2. Host Shin Dong Yup started the conversation with the composers. He said, ‘This song became extremely popular after Young Tak sung it in the final stage of a trot competition. I heard it was popular both domestically and internationally. I assume you already know (as the composer)?’

To this, the composers answered, ‘Young Tak performed this song at the MAMA Awards, and many international fans believed it was dedicated to BTS’ Jin because of the lyrics Jjin JJin JJin. The song even trended high on X's (Twitter) international trending chart.’

He continued, ‘The positive impact was so significant that it made me think trot music could break into the overseas Billboard charts! Additionally, Jin is said to listen to the song Jjiniya while showering, which makes me incredibly proud as the songwriter.’

More about Jin

Kim Seok Jin, professionally known as Jin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and a member of the boy band BTS since June 2013. Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS namely Awake (2016), Epiphany (2018), and Moon (2020), all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, he released his first solo song, the digital track Tonight. He also contributed to the soundtrack of the 2016 series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth alongside BTS member V. Jin, has received critical acclaim for his falsetto and emotional vocal range.

Beyond singing, Jin hosted several South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he, along with the other members of BTS, received the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit from the President of South Korea for his contributions to Korean culture. In July 2021, Jin and the other BTS members were appointed Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae-in, aiming to lead the global agenda for future generations, such as sustainable growth and to expand South Korea's diplomatic efforts and global standing internationally. Jin enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier on December 13, 2022 and is currently gearing up for his discharge in June 12, 2024.

