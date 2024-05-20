Top 3 Players Who Can Make Difference in Conference Finals Between Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers ft Tyrese Haliburton

The first-seeded Boston Celtics and sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers will square off in the 2024 Eastern Conference finals in a very exciting 7 game series. With Game 1 starting on Tuesday in Boston, the Pacers will have limited time to get ready after defeating the New York Knicks 130-109 in Game 7 of their Round 2 playoff series on Sunday.



Under the direction of superstar forward Jayson Tatum, Boston's veteran-laden team will attempt to make its second NBA Finals appearance in three years. Indiana, led by standout point guard Tyrese Haliburton, will try to carry on its surprising postseason success in the interim. The team would be in the Finals for the first time since 2000.

We will look at three players who can make a difference for their teams in the conference finals.

3. Pascal Siakam

In his first postseason with Indiana, star forward Pascal Siakam is making his experience count for a relatively inexperienced Indiana side. The 2019 NBA champion leads the Pacers in scoring through 13 games (21.1 points per game), delivering consistent all-around performance. Even though he isn't a superstar in the mold of Jayson Tatum or Kristaps Porzingis, Siakam is continuing to demonstrate his ability to be a vital two-way player for a contender. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

2. Tyrese Haliburton

The offensive output Tyrese Haliburton produced in the playoffs has fluctuated. Nonetheless, the two-time All-Star remains one of the NBA's best 3-point shooters and playmakers. Haliburton, who was named to the All-NBA team earlier in the season, has led the Pacers' devastating offense the entire season. Therefore, if he plays with aggression on offense, he might be able to help Indiana pull off a surprise win or two.

Advertisement

1. Jayson Tatum

This postseason, Jayson Tatum has had a terrible time making 3-pointers, shooting just 28.1% through 10 games. Even so, the five-time All-Star is still among the NBA's best wing scorers and has made significant progress in both passing and rebounding. Tatum is regarded by almost everyone as a Top 10 player. He should therefore have a great chance to overcome his shooting slump against a quick-witted Indiana squad that values its offense more than its defense.

ALSO READ: Watch: Jayson Tatum Posterizes Caleb Martin With Outrageous Dunk As Boston Takes 3–1 Lead in Series