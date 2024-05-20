Aditi Rao Hydari opens up on working with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor; calls latter ‘convincing, incredible’

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is currently enjoying the success of her recently released web show Heeramandi. She is particularly being praised largely for her Gaja Gamini walk that Aditi did in one of the episodes of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Hydari spoke about SLB’s brilliance and her experience of working with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

When Aditi Rao Hydari shared that Ranveer Singh shook her on the sets

The 37-year-old revealed that just three days after wrapping the shoot of Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, Aditi was on the sets of Bhansali’s Padmaavat. She shared, “I walked onto the set and of course, I was mesmerized because it was just like, ‘What is this world?’ Incredible. I was very overwhelmed.”

Aditi Rao Hydari revealed that her first scene was with Ranveer Singh only whom she had known for a long time. She recalled Singh telling her, ‘Adu, you know that you’re living the dream, right?’. Aditi added, “He was shaking me and I realized, ‘You’re right, you’re right.’ It was really, really incredible.”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari on playing Sheena opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar

Further in the conversation, the actress was asked about working with Ranbir Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 hit Rockstar. In her response, Aditi expressed, “Working with Ranbir was mad. He’s incredible, so incredible. He’s one of my favorite actors and he’s so present. He can convince you of anything.”

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari hails Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s unique approach to filmmaking

“I love Sanjay sir”, said the Murder 3 actress sharing that she just loves working with the filmmaker. She further revealed that Bhansali loves his characters and actors and also creates an incredible atmosphere for them. Aditi added, “Everything he does comes from love and extreme passion. It’s very inspiring and amazing to see. Everybody talks about how he challenges his actors, but he challenges himself the most, to find that magic, to keep creating, to find something almost ephemeral. It’s an experience.”

Aditi’s latest outing Heeramandi is available to stream on Netflix and also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Richa Chadha among others.

ALSO READ: What is the Gaja Gamini walk that Aditi Rao Hydari aced in Heeramandi and left the internet obsessed with?