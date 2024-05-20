‘Have No Tension With Shaq and T…’; Dwight Howard Spills Beans on Relationship With Former Laker Star and Apologises to Doncic

The NBA Playoffs' success is still closely linked to the MVP of the Regular Season. Following the Denver Nuggets' second-round series loss to the Timberwolves, Dwight Howard promptly withdrew his earlier claim to MVP honors and declared Luka Doncic the worthy winner. The four-time DPOY responded to a fan's observation that D-12 has retracted from his initial assertion that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should win MVP.

A commenter questioned whether Dwight Howard was adopting the same strategy as Shaquille O'Neal, who is frequently charged with undervaluing contemporary elite centers.

What Did Howard Say?

The fan also highlighted the connection between Shaq and the former Center. In a polite reply, Howard said he respects contemporary Centers and has "no tension" with Diesel. Jokic was also named one of the top five Centers of all time by the 2020 champion. While acknowledging that he had missed Doncic's incredible season, he reiterated that SGA is his MVP choice, even though he would have been happy to see the Slovenian take home the trophy.

Howard said, "I have no tension with Shaq and second I don't hate on other centers ! My favorite player now is Wemby, I said Jokic is Top 5 all time centers now, Embid is a monster, and Boogie cold but I felt like Shai deserved MVP this year ! …If they gave it to Luka it might not have been a snub to anyone… the man basically averaged a Tripple Dub."

Howard Wants to End His Career in the NBA

Dwight Howard has not given up on continuing his NBA career. The former NBA All-Star said he hopes to get one more run with the Orlando Magic before retiring.

Howard said, "If I could go back with a team, I gotta go back with the Magic. It's only right." Howard played for the Magic from 2004 to 2012, making six All-Star teams and winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

