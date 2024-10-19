Happy Kim Ji Won Day: From Queen of Tears to Lovestruck in the City, celebrating her 6 iconic K-dramas

Kim Ji Won’s versatility as an actress has allowed her to shine across a wide range of genres, from romantic comedies to action-packed dramas. Whether she’s playing a love-struck woman, a tough military doctor, or a high school queen bee, she consistently brings depth and emotion to her characters. In celebration of Kim Ji Won’s birthday, let’s look at some of the incredible K-dramas she has delivered throughout the years.

1. Fight for My Way

Cast: Kim Ji Won, Park Seo Joon, Ahn Jae Hong, Song Ha Yoon

Director: Lee Na Jeong

Runtime: 16 episodes (70 minutes per episode)

Genre: Romance, Drama, Slice of Life

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

In Fight for My Way, Kim Ji Won portrays Choi Ae Ra, a fiery and determined woman chasing her dream of becoming a television announcer. The series is a heartfelt story about four childhood friends who face life’s hurdles while trying to pursue their unconventional dreams. Ae Ra’s friendship with Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon), who aspires to become a mixed martial arts champion, blossoms into romance. Kim Ji Won perfectly balances her character's humor, resilience, and vulnerability, making Choi Ae Ra a relatable and lovable heroine.

2. My Liberation Notes

Cast: Kim Ji Won, Son Suk Ku, Lee Min Ki, Lee El

Director: Kim Seok Yoon

Runtime: 16 episodes (70 minutes per episode)

Genre: Slice of Life, Drama, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

In My Liberation Notes, Kim Ji Won plays Yeom Mi Jeong, a woman tired of her monotonous life and longing for something more meaningful. This quiet, introspective series focuses on the struggles of everyday individuals seeking personal liberation from societal and familial pressures. Kim Ji Won’s portrayal of Mi Jeong is subtle but powerful, capturing the delicate balance of loneliness, frustration, and hope. Her chemistry with Son Suk Ku, who plays the mysterious Mr. Gu, is one of the highlights of the drama, earning widespread praise for its emotional depth.

3. Lovestruck in the City

Cast: Kim Ji Won, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Min Seok, So Ju Yeon

Director: Park Shin Woo

Runtime: 17 episodes (30 minutes per episode)

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020–2021

In this unique, interview-style drama, Lovestruck in the City, Kim Ji Won stars as Lee Eun Oh, a free-spirited woman who falls in love with Park Jae Won (Ji Chang Wook), an honest architect. Their whirlwind romance takes place during a spontaneous beachside escape, but complications arise when their lives return to the city. Kim Ji Won captures the complexities of love, heartbreak, and the fear of vulnerability in relationships. The show's unique format, which breaks the fourth wall, allows for an intimate and refreshing exploration of modern romance, with Kim Ji Won’s nuanced performance standing out.

4. Descendants of the Sun

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Ji Won, Jin Goo

Director: Lee Eung Bok

Runtime: 16 episodes (60 minutes per episode)

Genre: Romance, Action, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

One of Kim Ji Won’s most iconic roles, Descendants of the Sun, catapulted her to international fame. She plays First Lieutenant Yoon Myung Joo, a disciplined and strong-willed military doctor who has a complicated romance with Sergeant Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo). Her character’s unwavering dedication to both her profession and her love life makes Yoon Myung Joo one of the standout characters in the series. The drama, which blends romance with action-packed military missions, was a global sensation, and Kim Ji Won’s performance helped solidify her reputation as a top-tier actress.

6. Queen of Tears

Cast: Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun

Director: Jang Young Woo

Runtime: 16 episodes (60 minutes per episode approx.)

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

Queen of Tears is one of the most successful K-dramas of the year, bringing together Kim Ji Won with the highly acclaimed Kim Soo Hyun. The romantic-comedy series follows the plot of two individuals with completely different perspectives on life falling in love. However, after Hae In is diagnosed with a chronic disease, their relationship starts to change drastically, rekindling their love for each other.

The show has become so successful that it has catapulted her career to further heights. She has also organized a fanmeeting event for the first time since the show’s release, showcasing her immense popularity around the world.