Happy Nayeon Day: From TWICE’s ‘fake maknae’ to fierce soloist; let’s look at the POP! singer’s impressive growth

Nayeon, the bunny of TWICE rightfully earns the name for her bright and bubbly personality. Due to her playful personality, the artist is often mistaken as the youngest member of the group and often referred to as ‘fake maknae.’ However, her journey from her debut days to her solo career has been exciting to witness. She has not only proven herself to be a dynamic force in the K-pop industry but has also shown how she has been able to maintain both the innocence of a rookie and the confidence of a seasoned performer.

From Rookie to Superstar: Nayeon's TWICE Debut

When TWICE debuted in 2015 under JYP Entertainment with the infectious track Like OOH-AHH, Nayeon immediately stood out. Her cheerful aura and cute, bunny-like features made her an instant favorite among fans. Despite being the oldest member of the group, her playful and carefree personality earned her the nickname ‘fake maknae’ (the youngest), as a term of endearment that reflects.

Nayeon's position as the center in many of TWICE’s iconic songs, including Cheer Up and Likey, highlighted her bright energy and magnetic stage presence. Her expressive face and effortless charm made her the perfect fit for the group's bubblegum concepts. As the group's popularity skyrocketed, the singer became known for her ability to deliver powerful performances while maintaining her signature smile and approachable personality.

Phenomenal solo journey

In June 2022, Nayeon took a bold direction in her career and became the first TWICE member to make a solo debut. She released the self-titled EP, IM NAYEON, alongside the music video for the title track, POP! The song immediately went viral on social media platforms, especially the hook step from the dance routine. From celebrities to fans, everyone could be seen doing the ‘POP! challenge.’

Nayeon’s solo debut was not just a musical statement but also a personal one. It marked her evolution from a beloved group member into a confident solo artist with her own distinct style. The album’s tracks, including No Problem featuring Felix of Stray Kids and Love Countdown featuring Wonstein, explored various musical genres and showcased her vocal versatility. The project was a success, earning her recognition for her artistry and reinforcing her position as a prominent figure in the K-pop industry.

Moreover, she further showcased her growth with her second solo album NA and its title track ABCD. With sultry choreography and mature lyrics, Nayeon elevated her performance, proving her transformation into a fierce solo artist. Her dedication to her craft is evident, displaying her continuous evolution at every step of her journey.

Even with her success on her own, Nayeon still has a close relationship with TWICE. She keeps bringing her special energy to the group, demonstrating how her solo experience has only made her role in TWICE more important. Her ability to strike a balance between her solo artistic endeavors and group activities demonstrates her commitment to and passion for both her medium and her fellow participants.

Nayeon's transformation from the "fake maknae" of TWICE to a successful solo artist showcases her ability to grow in different aspects of her life. Fans can anticipate even more amazing changes and accomplishments from this multi-talented celebrity as she pursues new artistic endeavors.