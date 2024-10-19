Happy TWICE Day: Reflecting on 9 Years of K-pop girl group’s incredible journey

The K-pop world changed forever with the debut of TWICE on October 20, 2016. Today, we celebrate 9 years of the group’s debut, which has gone on to become one of the most successful and influential K-pop girl bands in the world.

With a journey defined by chart-topping hits, global recognition, and deep connections with their fans, TWICE has solidified itself as a force in the K-pop industry. Let’s take a moment to reflect on the group’s rise to stardom, their milestones, and the remarkable impact they've made globally.

TWICE's beginnings: From SIXTEEN to debut

TWICE's story begins with the reality survival show SIXTEEN, which aired in 2015. Hosted by JYP Entertainment, the program aimed to create a new girl group. Out of sixteen trainees, only nine would be selected to debut. The final lineup of the group: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu brought together a unique blend of talent, charisma, and personalities that fans instantly fell in love with.

Debuting under JYP Entertainment on October 20, 2015, with the mini-album The Story Begins and its infectious title track Like OOH-AHH, TWICE made a bold entrance into the K-pop scene. The song’s catchy tune combined with energetic choreography caught the attention of fans not only in South Korea but also internationally. Their music video reached over 100 million views within just a few months, marking the beginning of TWICE’s extraordinary rise to fame.

The Nation’s girl group

Following their debut, TWICE continued to gain momentum with each release. Their 2016 hit Cheer Up propelled them to national stardom, earning them the title of The Nation’s Girl Group and winning prestigious awards like the Song of the Year at the Mnet Asian Music Awards. The catchy chorus, fun choreography, and the now-iconic “shy shy shy” line from Sana became a pop culture phenomenon in South Korea.

From there, TWICE’s success skyrocketed. They followed up with another chart-topping single, TT, which became a fan-favorite with its playful Halloween-themed music video. The song was a massive commercial success, cementing TWICE’s status as a top-tier group in the K-pop industry.

Global recognition

While TWICE was dominating the charts in South Korea, their reach was rapidly expanding across the globe. With songs like Likey, Heart Shaker, and What Is Love?, TWICE began to garner a loyal international fanbase. Their vibrant music videos, synchronized choreography, and relatable lyrics transcended language barriers, attracting fans from all corners of the world.

In 2019, TWICE embarked on their first world tour, TWICELIGHTS, which took them to cities in North America, Southeast Asia, and beyond. The tour was a resounding success, proving that TWICE had become a global K-pop sensation.

The group also began releasing Japanese albums, further solidifying their presence in the Japanese market. Songs like Candy Pop, Wake Me Up, and Breakthrough became massive hits, making TWICE one of the top-selling K-pop groups in Japan. In fact, TWICE made history by being the first Korean girl group to hold a Japanese dome tour, selling out all five shows across Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya in 2019.

Their influence continued to grow as they earned spots on major international stages. In 2021, TWICE performed at the prestigious American Music Awards, marking a major milestone in their career and further highlighting their global appeal.

TWICE members’ solo debut

TWICE has received success not just in the group but also in their solo careers. So far, three members of the group have debuted as solo artists: Nayeon, Jihyo, and Tzuyu. Nayeon was the first to make her solo debut in 2022 with her mini-album IM NAYEON, which received widespread acclaim for its catchy title track POP!, which instantly became a viral sensation among fans.

Following Nayeon, Jihyo made her solo debut in 2023 with ZONE, an album that highlighted her talent and individuality, especially with the title track Killin’ Me Good. In 2024, Tzuyu made her debut with the album about TZU which also resonated with the fans. Fans are excited to see who will be debuting next and showcasing their phenomenal talent.

Nine years into the game, TWICE has still managed to maintain its status as the nation's girl group and even gained popularity all over the world. While they celebrate the special day with the fans, ONCEs, people await what the group has next to offer. Meanwhile, happy TWICE Day!