BTS’ Jimin recently made his solo comeback with a brand-new album titled MUSE, along with the music video for the title track Who. However, in the behind-the-scenes footage, the artist made many playful remarks, which left the fans rolling on the floor laughing.

BTS' Jimin releases behind-the-scenes video for MUSE

On July 22, 2024, the behind-the-scenes video of Jimin’s photoshoot for his newest solo album, MUSE. As usual, Jimin was seen having lots of fun while working and making work an eventful time rather than a tiring task. During the shoot, Frank Ocean’s song Ivy was playing in the background. The artist went from his serious expression to a playful one instantly when he heard the lyrics ‘I was dreaming’ and thought his name ‘Jimin’ was being called out instead.

Moreover, at the end of the video, the artist was asked what his expectations were for the album and he playfully said that he hoped it would bring lots of 'misunderstandings’ to his fans. The statement was made with heavy sarcasm, as he is known for his practical jokes and pranks. However, he also hoped that through confusion, it would lead to fun discourse among fans and that is what he wishes to achieve with his album.

More about BTS' Jimin and solo album MUSE

Jimin released his second solo album MUSE on July 19, 2024. Apart from the title track, Who, the album consists of a total of six songs including the pre-release song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. The previously released track Closer Than This is also part of the album. Moreover, Slow Dance will be a collaboration song with Sofia Carson, Rebirth, Be Mine, and Interlude: Showtime are also included.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. The artist will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. In 2023, the artist made his solo debut with the album titled Face, along with the title track Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so.