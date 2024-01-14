Alec Musser, All My Children star dies at 50; Everything you need to know about him

Alec Musser passed away on Friday night. He was 50. Musser most well-known for All My Children, died of an undisclosed cause at his home in Del Mar, California as confirmed by his fiancée, Paige Press, and his uncle to TMZ. However, the cause of his death is not revealed.

Musser debuted on the ABC soap in 2005 after winning SOAPnet’s reality TV contest I Wanna Be a Soap Star. He was awarded a contract with All My Children and became the second actor to play Del Henry, succeeding Winsor Harmon.

ALSO READ: Seinfeld star Peter Crombie passes away at the age of 71; Exploring his life

Alec Musser passes away at 50

As a bodybuilder, Alec Musser shared his experiences and journey on social media. Musser maintained an active lifestyle with frequent snowboarding and surfing. Given his fitness, his cause of death is currently unknown. His fiancee, Paige Press, told TMZ the tragic news of him passing away with his uncle. However, neither revealed what the circumstances were leading up to his untimely death.

Who was Alec Musser?

Musser was best known for his role as Del Henry in All My Children which he joined in 2005. He appeared in a total of 43 episodes of the daytime television show. Musser's career was minimal with only 6 total acting credits. He also appeared in Grown Ups, Road to the Altar, and Rita Rocks. However, Musser's primary focus of his career shifted to a fitness model. He also appeared on the covers of men's magazines like Men's Health and Men's Workout.

Advertisement

Actor Channing Tatum even recreated one of Musser's covers for the promotion of his movie Dog. Musser applauded Channing Tatum's effort, writing, "Thank you [Channing Tatum] Dog movie Imitation truly is the sincerest form of flattery. Calle nailed this pose in about 4 frames on a Max Fitness cover shoot. During a lighting change phenom, fitness photographer Corey Sorenson said, 'grab ur dog for a few' and the illustrious career of [Calle the Superstar] was born."

Fans and friends pay tribute to Alec Musser

Fans and friends immediately sprung to pay tribute to Alec Musser online. His friend Craig Romero wrote, "I'm in shock brother. You were a dear friend and will always be remembered. Enjoy those perfect heavenly waves and powder runs."

One of his friends, John Watkins wrote, "RIP Brother Alec... We will surf together again my friend... May God Bless you in your new Adventure of Heaven... Prayers and Love out to family."

Another wrote, "Alec, it was such a pleasure meeting you and talking about all these fun things that we love to do! You are missed so much!" "RIP Alec and my prayers to your family and friends. You were always so kind and humble when we hung out and you will undoubtedly be very missed," a third one wrote.

A fan wrote, "So Very Sorry For Paige & Everyone’s Loss. May He RIEP With The Angels Up Above." "Sending my Thoughts and Prayers to your Family and Friends," said another fan as others pointed out the recent uptick in soap opera stars' deaths.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Days of Our Lives star Bill Hayes passed away without a revealed cause of death.

Executive Producer Ken Corday revealed the news, writing, “I have known Bill for most of my life and he embodied the heart and soul of Days of our Lives. Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill’s indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen.”

ALSO READ: Tron star Cindy Morgan passes away at the age of 69; here's what we know so far about her death