Amber Heard thanks fans for supporting Mera; shares rare pic of daughter Oonagh Paige from Aquaman 2 sets

Aquaman 2 star Amber Heard shared a rare glimpse of her daughter Oonagh Paige in a heartwarming throwback photo. The Instagram post captures a sweet moment of bonding on a film set.

By Nidhi Joshi
Updated on Jan 04, 2024   |  03:34 PM IST  |  2.7K
Amber Heard recently shared a rare photo of her daughter, Oonagh Paige, on her Instagram. In the picture, Amber is bottle-feeding baby Oonagh, who is smiling up at her mom. The photo is from the time when Oonagh was just a baby.

Amber Heard thanks fans with a rare picture of Oonagh Paige

Oonagh Paige, who was born in April 2021 through a surrogate, is not often seen in the public eye. “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy), thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much #aquaman,” Amber captioned the post. The photo gives a glimpse into a moment of bonding between Amber and her daughter in what appears to be a trailer on a film set.


Amber named her daughter Oonagh Paige after her late mother, Paige. She told her fans at that time, “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

The In The Fire actress continued, “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.” Heard called her baby girl “the beginning of the rest of [her] life.”

Amber expressed that part of her wants to keep her private life private, but her profession sometimes demands otherwise. Despite being in a relationship with Bianca Butti when Oonagh was born, Amber wanted to be the sole parent and take pride in raising her daughter independently.

Amber Heard after a high-profile case with Johnny Depp

After a high-profile defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber and her daughter quietly moved from California to Spain last spring. The move allowed them to transition away from the media spotlight and live a more private life. The Instagram post not only shares a sweet moment between Amber and Oonagh but also gives fans a peek into the family life of the Aquaman star, who values her independence and cherishes the bond with her daughter.

FAQs

Why did Amber have a surrogate baby?
Amber had surrogacy after learning that she won't be able to bear a child
Why was Amber Heard not in Aquaman 2?
Amber Heard's role was reduced due to her lack of chemistry with Jason Mamoa
What happened to Elon Musk and Amber Heard?
Elon Musk and Amber Heard broke up in 2017
