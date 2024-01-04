Amber Heard thanks fans for supporting Mera; shares rare pic of daughter Oonagh Paige from Aquaman 2 sets
Aquaman 2 star Amber Heard shared a rare glimpse of her daughter Oonagh Paige in a heartwarming throwback photo. The Instagram post captures a sweet moment of bonding on a film set.
Amber Heard recently shared a rare photo of her daughter, Oonagh Paige, on her Instagram. In the picture, Amber is bottle-feeding baby Oonagh, who is smiling up at her mom. The photo is from the time when Oonagh was just a baby.
Amber Heard thanks fans with a rare picture of Oonagh Paige
Oonagh Paige, who was born in April 2021 through a surrogate, is not often seen in the public eye. “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy), thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much #aquaman,” Amber captioned the post. The photo gives a glimpse into a moment of bonding between Amber and her daughter in what appears to be a trailer on a film set.
Amber named her daughter Oonagh Paige after her late mother, Paige. She told her fans at that time, “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”
The In The Fire actress continued, “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.” Heard called her baby girl “the beginning of the rest of [her] life.”
Amber expressed that part of her wants to keep her private life private, but her profession sometimes demands otherwise. Despite being in a relationship with Bianca Butti when Oonagh was born, Amber wanted to be the sole parent and take pride in raising her daughter independently.
Amber Heard after a high-profile case with Johnny Depp
After a high-profile defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber and her daughter quietly moved from California to Spain last spring. The move allowed them to transition away from the media spotlight and live a more private life. The Instagram post not only shares a sweet moment between Amber and Oonagh but also gives fans a peek into the family life of the Aquaman star, who values her independence and cherishes the bond with her daughter.
