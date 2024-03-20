Is Johnny Depp Finally Getting A US Comeback? Rumors Explored

Johnny Depp, the man who made our childhood unforgettable, could be heading towards a bright future in Hollywood with the latest news. It seems like the beloved star of Pirates of the Caribbean is set to make a grand comeback on the big screen in the USA.

Depp's fans can now rejoice as they will finally get to see him on the big screen after a challenging journey. Unfortunately, not everyone will have the chance to witness the multi-talented actor and musician in action.

Johnny Depp's comeback to US Screens

The acclaimed star recently did a French movie named Jeanne Du Barry. This movie was a huge success overseas and is finally coming to the theaters in the USA. Although fans are excited to see their favorite star on big screens again, the sad news is that only 500 theaters in the USA will hold the shows of Jeanne Du Barry.

It is being reported that there are possibilities that a few more theaters would play the film on their screens in the US, but again, that totally depends on the success of the French flick.

This will be another battle that the actor will face after the claims made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Although he is coming back to the US screens, the limited release might affect his reputation, and Jeanne Du Barry may not perform as a strong comeback for Depp.

The movie is directed by French actor and filmmaker Maïwenn and was premiered in the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The French movie impressed the audience at the festival so deeply that it received a seven-minute standing ovation, bringing the Edward Scissorhands actor to tears.

Johnny Depp’s Jeanne Du Barry

Ever since Johnny Depp got caught up in the courtroom drama with his ex-wife, he's been losing out on some major projects. Among them are the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which he's famous for, and the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series. Unfortunately, he had to bid farewell to these big opportunities following the embarrassing trial.

However, 2023’s Jeanne Du Barry helped the Nightmare on the Elm Street actor make a comeback into the film industry. The movie is a historical drama where Depp plays the role of King Louis XV. The director of the movie also plays the role of Madame Du Barry in the film, this is a character who is shown to be the favorite lover of King Louis.

The movie might impress a lot of viewers as it is entirely in French, for which the actor has made impressive efforts, ultimately making the French spoken by him, as smooth as his native language.

At present, the only threat that lures around the release of the movie is the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on May 10, 2024.

Jeanne Du Barry will be released in the US theaters on 2 May 2024. For the fans of Depp, keep your fingers crossed and hope that this becomes his great comeback.

