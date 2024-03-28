Is Pirates of the Carribbean Reboot Ever Happening? Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Has Just The Right Answer

Disney is considering a complete reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, after seven years since its last movie. Various ideas include a Margot Robbie-led film and a return of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow. However, the current plan seems to be a complete reboot, introducing new ideas and characters. This move marks a fresh start for the franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean is getting a reboot

During an interview with ComicBook.com, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke about his new film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and was asked about the future of a couple of his franchises, Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean. Bruckheimer mentioned in the interview that Pirates is going to be a reboot.

"It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know," Bruckheimer began. “You don’t know how they come together. You just don’t know. Because with Top Gun, you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can’t tell you. But we’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

Craig Mazin worked on a story for the new Pirates with original screenwriter Ted Elliot. The project was delayed because of the strikes last year. But Mazin told the L.A. Times that their script was very weird and that Disney seemed to like it

Advertisement

"We pitched it and thought there's no way they're buying it, it's too weird. And they did!" Mazin told the outlet. "And then he wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone's waiting around."

The story's direction is unknown, but rumors suggests a version led by Margot Robbie. There are also rumours that Johnny Depp might be returning to the franchise. However, Depp, in the defamation case against Amber Heard, stated that there was no money that could get him back, making it unlikely that he would return to the franchise.

Will Johnny Depp return to the franchise?

Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that Johnny Depp may not reprise his role in the upcoming film. One of the major factors that led to the popularity and, in turn, the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series was Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow. However, he might not return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 due to the controversies.

Bruckheimer told Comicbook.com, “Pirates of the Caribbean will be akin to a franchise reboot rather than a direct sequel to Dead Men Tell No Tales.” He said that his relationship with Disney was strained after they tried to cut ties to be safe. However, Depp has loosened his previous stand and is more open to returning “if the project is right.”

Depp's involvement in a defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, strained his relationship with Disney. Although the trial verdict favoured Depp, his return to the action-fantasy film franchise remains uncertain.

Bruckheimer has also recently acknowledged Depp’s skills and voiced his enthusiasm for the actor's portrayal of Jack Sparrow. Although Depp’s participation in the sequel is yet to be confirmed, the decision to revive the franchise as a sequel raises the possibility of a breakup with his character, Jack Sparrow.

Opting for a reboot over a direct sequel allows for a swifter and faster production schedule because it eliminates the need to hold off on casting decisions. This move is likely to hasten Pirates of the Caribbean 6's development and release.

The choice to revive the Pirates of the Caribbean series for the sixth instalment suggests a departure from the previous plot and cast of characters, possibly indicating the end of Johnny Depp's tenure as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Disney Replaces Johnny Depp with Ayo Edebiri In Pirates Of Caribbean Franchise; Faces Backlash From Fans