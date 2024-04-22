Johnny Depp is admired worldwide for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. It was this character that helped Johnny escape a brutal robbery once with his sheer charisma.

A thief who once backed out of a robbery because of Captain Jack Sparrow is among Johnny Depp's fans worldwide.

Captain Jack Sparrow had and still has a huge fanbase

It was in 2010 that Depp saved a friend who was being mugged in Los Angeles. According to reports, the man approached Depp's singer friend Stephen Jones armed with a broken bottle.

It wasn't until the thief realized it was Jack Sparrow saving his friend that he asked for money. "I ain't stealing from Captain Jack," the thief said, dropping his weapon instantly. Afterward, Depp offered him money and urged him to "straighten up your life".

Due to allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has been removed from the iconic role. Depp's fans have protested and started petitions that have been signed by 3 million people, calling for his return as Sparrow. He made it clear during the infamous Depp and Heard trial that he would not return to play Jack Sparrow, even if he were offered $300 million.

The production of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has made fans wonder if Johnny Depp will return for the sixth installment. The 6th part has two screenplays, one with and one without Margot Robbie.

Johnny Depp won the defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard

Amber Heard's allegations have caused Depp not to return as Jack Sparrow to fans' dismay. However, Depp won the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. Before that, Depp lost a libel case against The Sun after it published an article referring to him as a "wife beater" - claims he has always denied.

Due to the situation, Depp was also dropped from the Fantastic Beasts franchise and has not landed any Hollywood roles since. His recent roles have largely been in European cinema, including his role as King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry where he has been performing in French.

Depp didn't have many kind words to say about Hollywood. "They are disposable, and they know it. Glorified accountants who have the ability to press the green light and make studio films… but they press the green light, they spent sh**loads of money,” he told Metro. “Budgets are ridiculous on these films… some romantic comedy with two very popular people. People – the real people – they’re sick of it.”

