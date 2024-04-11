From Aquaman to Machete Kills; Top 10 Amber Heard Movies to Watch This Weekend

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Amber Heard is a name that is synonymous with rare beauty. The actress was loved by the audience when she appeared in the superhero movie Aquaman. If you are one of those who dig her glowing princess-like eyes and the pretty smile, you must be on the lookout for more Amber Heard movies.

Well, the Texas girl has done some really good movies throughout her career, and most of them are action-packed. If you remember the beginning of the first Zombieland, you must have seen her other side too.

All in all, here is the Amber Heard movie list if you are a big fan of the 37-year-old actress.

Top 10 Amber Heard movies

1. Danish Girl

Release Date: January 1, 2016

One of the best Amber Heard films that she has done in her career is The Danish Girl. Starring alongside Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, Amber Heard plays the role of Ulla.

This is the story of Elinar Wegner, an artist who discovers that he is actually a woman and with time changes himself to Lili.

2. Justice League Snyder Cut

Release Date: March 18, 2024

This has to be one of the greatest movies starring Amber Heard. Although she had a very short role the ending of this original version of Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder, took the audience into the Knightmare sequence.

This is where Amber Heard is shown to team up with Jared Leto’s Joker, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Ezra Miller’s Flash, and other characters from the DC comics such as Cyborg and Deathstroke.

3. Aquaman

Release date: December 14, 2018

This is another DC movie that tops the Amber Heard movie list. This time the actress was seen alongside acclaimed actors such as Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson as well as Dolph Lundgren. Amber plays the character of Mera, who is the love interest of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

Mera is also shown to be the princess and the daughter of King Nereus, played by Lundgren.

4. Pineapple Express

Release date: August 6, 2008

Moving a bit away from the action and superhero genre, this Amber Heard movie is witty in every sense. Having a fabulous cast such as Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Danny McBride, Heard plays the character of Angie Anderson.

This R-rated, 2008 movie depicts a comedy tale of a process server and his marijuana dealer who are on the run from a group of hitmen.

5. Drive Angry

Release date: February 25, 2011

This Amber Heard movie has to be one of the greatest of her career. And why not? After all, she was starred alongside the great Nicolas Cage. The film talks about the vengeance of a father who is on the lookout, actually more of a hunt for the killers of his daughter and the kidnappers of his granddaughter.

The movie also stars William Fichtner and other great actors in it.

6. True Deception

Release date: April 16, 2015

This Amber Heard movie stars James Franco, Ed Harris as well as Christian Slater. The plot revolves around an author who is suffering from writer's block and reconnects with his estranged father.

The movie is about an investigation of a murder case of a computer entrepreneur named Hans Reiser, where Amber Heard plays the role of Lana Edmond.

7. London Fields

Release date: October 26, 2018

London Fields is one of the thriller and crime movies starring Amber Heard. Directed by Matthew Cullen, the film also includes great names such as Cara Delevingne, Theo James, and Billy Bob Thornton in leading roles.

Amber Heard plays the character of Nicola Six, who is playing a dangerous game. She is shown to date a married gangster as well as a wealthy businessman to con them both.

8. Magic Mike XXL

Release date: July 2, 2015

This Amber Heard movie talks about a great star cast and buffed-up guys. Starring, Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Adam Rodriguez, and more, Amber Heard plays the role of Zoe.

The movie is a comedy-drama musical, that speaks of the events taking place after three years of its first installment, which was released in 2012. The story talks about Channing Tatum’s Mike, who is traveling with his gang of boys, all of whom happen to be male strippers. The group is shown to deliver one last-blowing performance in this epic movie Magic Mike XXL.

9. Never Back Down

Release date: March 14, 2008

This brave tale of a young kid is another of Amber Heard's films that she did during her young years. Other star cast includes Sean Faris, Djimon Hounsou, Cam Gigandet, and also a very young Evan Peters.

This movie talks about a teenager who has just stepped into a new high school after losing his father. This time, in his new school he is introduced to a group of kids who practice mixed martial arts and also are involved in an underground fight club. With time he finds himself trapped in a rage to prove himself and give a strong blow to his opponent.

Amber Heard is shown to be the love interest of the protagonist of the film.

10. 3 Days to kill

Release date: February 12, 2014

This is one action-packed movie that depicts a great tale of a father and is also one of the movies starring Amber Heard. Appearing alongside the great Kevin Costner as Ethan Renner, Amber Heard plays the character of Vivi Delay.

The story of this film talks about a dying CIA agent, Ethan Renner, who is trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Zooey Renner, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The CIA agent is offered an experimental drug that might save his life. However, there is a catch. Renner has to complete one last assignment in exchange for the drug.

11. Machete Kills

Release date: January 10, 2014

A pretty good movie that depicts the best bloodsport, Machete Kills is one of the most brutal and action-packed Amber Heard movies. Starring Danny Trejo in the leading role, Amber Heard also appears alongside Mel Gibson, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Charlie Sheen, Lady Gaga as well as Antonio Banderas.

Here, the movie tells a tale of a US government-recruited Machete, who battles with almost all of Mexico, in a hunt for the arms dealer.

12. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Release date: December 22, 2023

This DC movie was also the last one to carry on the recent DC Extended Universe. Amber Heard reprised her role as Mera, alongside Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. Here, the antagonist Black Manta seeks revenge on Aquaman for his father's death. Black Manta is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

