What's next for Amber Heard after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Here's what we know

Amber Heard’s made headlines during her very public trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Now that the case had settled, Heard, who moved from the US, is seemingly making her way back into Hollywood. This year, Amber reprised her role of Mera in the Jason Mamoa co-starrer Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which was released worldwide on December 22. Now, we explore the actor’s future work prospects.

Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and beyond

The Depp v. Heard case which was all people could talk about last year has left a lot of repercussions in its wake. Amber Heard, who had a very promising career in front of her, did not appear in any movies in 2022. In 2023, Heard appeared in two films- In The Fire, in which she played the role of Grace Victoria Burnham, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which she played Mera.

Amber Heard first played the character of Mera back in 2017 in Justice League and then again in the 2018 film Aquaman. In the recent installment of the Aquaman franchise, however, her role was significantly reduced. The Jason Mamoa starrer was the final installment of the DCEU and was directed by James Wan.

What is in store for Heard now?

Since settling the court case in June of 2023, Heard has been practically living with her daughter in Spain. It was also rumored that she was dating filmmaker Bianca Butti who was also spotted with her in Spain in 2022. However, that rumor was not confirmed by either of them. Amber Heard’s life seems to be very slowly getting back on track with her first appearance in two films after 2021. However, there has been no news about what her future projects are going to be.

Heard has appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Danish Girl, Paranoia, Zombieland, Never Back Down and many other films. But until a confirmation about some new projects next year, one can't say anything about when Amber Heard might return to the screen again.

