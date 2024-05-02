‘Its Like Amber And Johnny Were Just In Here’: The Fall Guy Faces Criticism Over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Joke

Ryan Gosling's highly anticipated film, The Fall Guy, is set to hit theaters this Friday. However, in recent news, a particular line of dialogue in the movie has already sparked controversy among some viewers ahead of its release.

In the David Leitch-directed action-comedy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead, Hannah Waddingham’s character Gail Meyer at one point refers to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s tricky relationship that ended up in a legal mess.

In the scene, Waddingham, who plays an executive producer in the movie, reportedly walks into a trailer while looking disheveled and tells director Jody Moreno (Blunt), “It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here.”

Fan reactions to the viral dialogue in the film

Some fans of the stars have since taken to social media to criticize the line, with one user writing on X (formerly Twitter), 'The Fall Guy made a distasteful "joke" about the domestic abuse amber suffered at the hands of johnny. it's 2024, why are we writing these kinds of lines into movies? nasty work."

Another social media user wrote that the film “allegedly makes a cheap Amber / J*hnny joke. would love to ask the writer what he thinks is so funny about domestic violence.”

Considering this film's star-studded cast of A-list celebrities, the audience's reaction to the joke was quite remarkable. Check out a few of these reactions below.

What happened between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fell in love and got married in 2015, but their relationship ended in 15 months due to ample differences. However, the split turned into a serious and intense legal mess when Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Herd, for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence, though she didn’t name Depp in the article.

Following an intense court battle that was also broadcast live, a jury ruled in Johnny Depp's favor on all three claims that he was defamed by Amber Heard's op-ed. The trial included shocking allegations made by both actors against each other. As a result, Depp was awarded millions of dollars in damages.

Heard also filed a countersuit against Depp, in which she prevailed on one of her three defamation claims and was awarded $2 million in damages.

Following this case, many people took to social media to highlight the abuse and defamation that men face in today's society, which often receives less attention and support compared to women's experiences.

