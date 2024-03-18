Where Is Amber Heard Now? Here's What The Aquaman Star Has Been Up To Since Johnny Depp Trial

You must know Amber Heard from her infamous defamation trial against Johnny Depp! The actress’s last on-screen appearance was in Aquaman 2, starring Jason Mamoa, which tanked at the box office!

The trial had impacted Heard’s reputation and could be a reason behind the film’s failure. As per Variety, it was one of the worst debuts for a superhero film. Heard’s screen time was also cut to a mere 20 minutes in the 2-hour-long film. The actress apparently had 11 dialogues despite being the film's lead.

The public legal battle between Heard and Depp could have impacted Director James Wan’s decision. But he claims the actress's reduced screen time was a pre-planned move.

Amber Heard thanks fans for showing love to Aquaman 2

Despite what the box office said, the Zombieland actress didn’t hesitate to express her gratitude for fans' love towards the movie. She shared her picture wearing Mera’s iconic red wig on Instagram.

“After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy) 💦 Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much❤️ #aquaman,” she wrote in the caption.

Where is Amber Heard now?

The Aquaman actress has moved away from the hustle-bustle of Hollywood to a quiet lifestyle in Madrid, Spain. Heard is bilingual in Spanish and has often expressed her love for the country. “I love Spain, so much,” she said in an interview. When asked whether she would continue to stay in the region, “Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here,” she replied.

Living the mama life

Heard welcomed her daughter via surrogacy in 2021, “Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life,” she said in an interview. The actress raises her daughter alone and often posts pictures with her on Instagram.

However, the baby's daddy is still a mystery. Speculations suggest the baby could be Elon Musk, whom the actresses had dated. The latter has spoken on the impossibility of having more children and could be the sperm donor. But these rumors were never confirmed.

Heard is living a low-key life with her daughter, and there’s been no news of her dating life. She was previously linked with Musk, James Franco, Cara Delevingne, and cinematographer Bianca Butti.

Heard's professional endeavours

After taking a long break from the limelight, Heard was spotted at the Taormina Film Festival in June 2023, promoting her independent film In The Fire. In the film, she plays a psychologist in the 1800s working on a child's case who is rumored to be possessed.

She called it a passion project, "Aquaman, that franchise and the machinery behind it, I’m very honored, honored to be a part of that. And then there are these small passion projects like In the Fire, where I’m proud to have gotten to know the filmmaker and the cast, and we got dirty together, to breathe life into this story. There’s something cool about that, and I think success is an actor who is able to have both those things," said Heard.

