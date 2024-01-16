Aquaman 2 Star Dolph Lundgren Breaks Silence On Amber Heard's Role Being Cut Out From Action-Fantasy Film
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Dolph Lundgren gave a shocking update about the last DCEU movie as he revealed that his and Amber Heard's roles were cut, making changes to the original script.
The hotly anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been one of the most controversial superhero movies ever. Not because of the content or the storyline but because of the backstory that went behind the release of the movie. After many delays and brawls, the film was released and concluded the DC Extended Universe. Talking about the movie, Dolph Lundgren, who played the role of King Nereus in the Aquaman movies, has some shocking updates for the world.
Dolph Lundgren reveals initial script had bigger part of Amber Heard
In a conversation with UPI, Dolph Lundgren revealed the original script of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom featured more of him and Amber Heard, but reshoots minimized their storylines. He expressed frustration over scenes cut from the DC sequel involving him and the actress despite the director's previous denial.
"My opinion is that I thought the original script was great. I was a bigger part of it, and Amber Heard was a bigger part of it," said the actor.
Lundgren believes reshoots and changes to the script and storyline had a negative impact on the film and disappointed moviegoers. "The studio decided, I guess, to just reshoot a bunch of footage to try to rebuild a slightly different storyline. That's tricky because you can't reshoot the whole movie," he added.
The actor seemingly confirmed the reports of production problems that included bad test screenings and extensive reshoots, which were circulated in December 2023.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom went through a lot of changes during production
It was not only the controversies of Amber Heard that impacted the movie but also the newly envisioned DCU, which affected the overall performance of the Jason Momoa starrer movie. The actor confirmed that Ben Affleck would appear as Batman in the film, but he was not sure until the movie was released, as his role was cut. The decision to course-correct the DC movie universe under James Gunn resulted in the shocking cancelation and changes of many projects.
