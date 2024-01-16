Aquaman 2 Star Dolph Lundgren Breaks Silence On Amber Heard's Role Being Cut Out From Action-Fantasy Film

The hotly anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been one of the most controversial superhero movies ever. Not because of the content or the storyline but because of the backstory that went behind the release of the movie. After many delays and brawls, the film was released and concluded the DC Extended Universe. Talking about the movie, Dolph Lundgren, who played the role of King Nereus in the Aquaman movies, has some shocking updates for the world.

Dolph Lundgren reveals initial script had bigger part of Amber Heard

In a conversation with UPI, Dolph Lundgren revealed the original script of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom featured more of him and Amber Heard, but reshoots minimized their storylines. He expressed frustration over scenes cut from the DC sequel involving him and the actress despite the director's previous denial.

"My opinion is that I thought the original script was great. I was a bigger part of it, and Amber Heard was a bigger part of it," said the actor.

Lundgren believes reshoots and changes to the script and storyline had a negative impact on the film and disappointed moviegoers. "The studio decided, I guess, to just reshoot a bunch of footage to try to rebuild a slightly different storyline. That's tricky because you can't reshoot the whole movie," he added.

Advertisement

The actor seemingly confirmed the reports of production problems that included bad test screenings and extensive reshoots, which were circulated in December 2023. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

ALSO READ: What's next for Amber Heard after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Here's what we know

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom went through a lot of changes during production

It was not only the controversies of Amber Heard that impacted the movie but also the newly envisioned DCU, which affected the overall performance of the Jason Momoa starrer movie. The actor confirmed that Ben Affleck would appear as Batman in the film, but he was not sure until the movie was released, as his role was cut. The decision to course-correct the DC movie universe under James Gunn resulted in the shocking cancelation and changes of many projects.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Was Amber Heard sidelined in Aquaman 2? Exploring her total screentime and lines in the Jason Momoa starrer