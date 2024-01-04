'The amount of $ spent on this could've helped so many...': Fans criticize Kim Kardashian's extravagant decor

Kim Kardashian is once again facing backlash on the internet and this time it’s for her extravagant Christmas decorations which she described as “True winter wonderland slice of heaven”. People lashed at her for being ‘out of touch with reality’ and ‘wasteful’ with a variety of other colorful comments calling out the reality tv star in the comment section of her Instagram post.

What did Kim Post on her Instagram?

ALSO READ: Is Rose Blanchard planning to meet Kim Kardashian for prison reform talks? Deets inside

Kim Kardashian, who is known for her lavish lifestyle and her extravagant mansion has landed herself in trouble with her fans once again. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a video on her Instagram two days ago where she showed off the extravagant and impressive array of evergreen trees all covered in fake snow with the trees also glowing ethereally with thousands of white fairy lights hanging from them.

The video was taken in the backyard of her $60 million Calabasas mansion where she resides with her children. It turns out that it’s not just the decorations, the Skims owner also had one hundred real Christmas trees lined up in her backyard and inside her house. One particular corridor of her mansion featured 26 of these Christmas trees equally covered in white light and faux snow. She topped off the video with Babyface’s Winter Wonderland and she also used the phrase as her caption. But her display of wealth garnered a different reaction from the people who did not like the video at all.

Advertisement

What did the fans have to say about it?

Most of the people in the comment section of the video were vehemently against the star’s display of wealth. One of them said “The amount of $ spent on this could've helped so many…” while another added “This is just so wasteful?”

Kim also had people calling her out about using faux snow in her house when she could have gone to a snowy place for a Christmas vacation. “So this is all man made snow, why didn’t yall just go to Colorado or something?” one of the comments said and another said, “So much excess. Out of touch with reality.” One of the comments that people seemed to agree with was “With the money that was spent with this spectacle could you not have perhaps toned it down just a smudge and donated a few million dollars to 100 poor families”.

Kim, who has also recently landed herself on thin ice over her comments about her and ex-husband’s Kanye West’s past feud with Taylor Swift, has not said anything about all the negative comments under her video. Instead the star uploaded more lavish pictures of her and her family’s Christmas celebration on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashain ever apologize to Taylor Swift over LEAKED Famous call record with Kanye West?