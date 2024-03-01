Johnny Depp Dating History: From Winona Ryder To Amber Heard

Johnny Depp, one of the most enigmatic and versatile actors in Hollywood, is also one of the most desirable bachelors. Yes, even as he reaches the mature age of 60, the American actor and musician gives stiff competition to most of the young lads in showbiz when it comes to securing the affections of the opposite gender. His love life, however, has had its share of ups and downs. From enduring the pain of broken marriages to engaging in unserious flings, Depp is known to have experienced it all. Hence, here's a look back at Johnny Depp’s dating history, spanning from his early days in Hollywood to the present.

1. Lori Anne Allison

Depp met Lori Anne Allison when he first moved to Los Angeles. Allison, a makeup artist and the sister of one of Johnny Depp’s bandmates is known to have played a crucial role in the actor's career. It was Lori who introduced Depp to her friend Nicholas Cage, who introduced him to the agent that got him cast in Nightmare on Elm Street.

At just 20 years old, Johnny Depp got married to Lori Anne Allison. Their marriage, however, was short-lived, as they ended it just after two years.

The former couple, though, has been known to be on good terms. Amid Depp’s headline-making legal battle with Amber Heard, Allison shared a photo taken by him with the hashtag “#istandwithjohnnydepp.”

2. Sherilyn Fenn

In 1985, the same year that Depp and Allison parted ways, Johnny Depp met Twin Peaks actress Sherilyn Fenn on the sets of Dummies. The couple dated for three years, during which Fenn graced Depp’s hit show 21 Jump Street with her appearance.

Reflecting fondly on their relationship, Fenn told The Big Issue in 2017, “He was very sweet. He was my first love.”

She added, “I had found real love. It wasn't with someone who was walking the same path, but even if he wasn't, the love and the connection were strong enough — cooking meals, hanging out, laughing, and crying. I know him as a human, not a movie star.”

She too supported Depp during his legal battle with Heard. “I know JCD is not capable of the things being written,” she wrote back then.

3. Jennifer Grey

Depp met Grey through her agent in 1989. She later revealed in her memoir that Johnny Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting and she said yes because he was “surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet” on their first date.

Their relationship, however, didn't last long and Grey blames Depp’s jealousy for it. After nine months together, Grey says she ended things with Depp by leaving him a note in his hotel room.

As for her stand on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case, Grey said, “All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved. I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well.”

4. Winona Ryder

Speaking of his first encounter with Ryder in 1989, Depp told Rolling Stone that they shared a “classic glance” much like the “zoom lenses in West Side Story, and everything else got foggy.” Depp admitted that he “knew then” that there was something special about their chemistry, but the couple didn't formally connect for several months.

Five months into dating, Depp and Ryder got engaged and the former even got a tattoo on his arm that read Winona Forever. In 1990, the lovers shared the screen in Edward Scissorhands together.

However, after three years together, they parted ways in 1993.

Winona Ryder later confessed that her breakup with Depp was her “first real breakup, the first heartbreak.”

She continued, “I think it was really ironic because, like, everybody else just thought I had everything in the world, you know, I had no reason to be depressed, everything was sort of at its peak, but inside I was completely lost.”

During his legal battle with Amber Heard, Winona shared her support for Depp, saying he was “never abusive at all.”

“I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves,” she said of the actor.

5. Ellen Barkin

Depp and Barkin were first linked together in 1994. Although it isn't clear when the couple began dating, their brief relationship was reportedly tumultuous.

In 2019, Barkin opened up about the relationship for the first time in a deposition given during Depp’s 2022 trial against Heard.

Barkin said in the legal document that although Depp seemed like a loving and caring person in the beginning, there was “always an air of violence around him” and “just a lot of yelling.”

She added in the deposition that Depp eventually became controlling and jealous and was “drunk…a lot of time.”

Depp denounced the allegations claiming that Barkin held a grudge against him.

6. Kate Moss

Johnny Depp met the runway model in early 1994. They were introduced by Vanity Fair writer George Wayne at Café Tabac in NYC, per The Face. The pair, despite being eleven years apart in age, quickly began dating. While everything looked dreamy on the surface at first, the behind-the-scenes of their relationship told a different story.

In September of the same year, Moss and Depp were spotted screaming at each other in public on multiple occasions. One of their altercations even landed the actor in jail. The duo, however, went on to date for several years, before calling it quits in 1997.

Reflecting on his relationship with Moss, Depp admitted to Hello! that he was the reason for their break up because “he didn't give Moss the attention she deserved” and was “horrific to live with.”

Years later, Moss defended Depp in court after Amber Heard alleged that the actor had pushed Moss down the stairs during their time together.

Moss testified in Depp’s favor, saying she slipped down the stairs and Johnny had nothing to do with it.

7. Vanessa Paradis

Recalling the life-altering encounter with the model, Depp told Daily Mail, “She was wearing a dress with an exposed back and I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw those eyes, and — boom! My life as a single man was done.”

Depp and Vanessa Paradis had known each other for years through mutual friends but the actor fell in love with the model only in 1998, after the aforementioned meeting.

Their relationship soon got serious and within a year they welcomed their daughter Lily-Rose. In 2002, the pair welcomed their son John ‘Jack’ Christopher.

Despite raising a family together, Paradis and Depp never tied the knot. In 2008, the model said that they didn't talk about marriage because they thought their relationship was perfect just as it was. In 2010, in an interview with Extra, Depp echoed Paradis’ sentiments, saying he never believed he needed “a piece of paper” to make things official.

However, after being together for fourteen years, Depp and Paradis announced their separation in 2012.

During his defamation trial against Heard, Paradis supported her ex, stating that she never knew him to be violent.

8. Amber Heard

The world knows about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s highly publicized court drama, so we won't be sharing much of it here apart from the fact that they first crossed paths in 2009 while filming The Rum Diary.

As Depp himself confessed during their 2022 defamation trial, he began feeling things for Heard that he “should not be feeling,” as he was still together with Paradis, with whom he ended things in 2012.

By 2013, Depp and Heard were confirmed to be dating, and come 2014, they were officially engaged.

The following year, the couple got hitched in a civil ceremony before commemorating their wedding vows in a lavish ceremony on Depp's private island in the Bahamas. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s year-long marriage, however, was tainted with domestic violence accusations on Johnny Depp’s part, and then obviously, there was the $50 million defamation lawsuit, brought forth by Depp against Heard.

9. Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp’s relationship with Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney, was confirmed in September 2022 by Page Six.

Rich represented Depp in his 2020 suit against The Sun but was not involved in the Amber Heard Case.

She, however, was present in the courtroom throughout the 2022 trial to show her support for the actor.