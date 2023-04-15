Ana De Armas dating history: Who has she dated before? Here’s everything you need to know

Hollywood superstar Ana De Armas is currently making headlines of her dating history. The 34-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming movie Ghosted alongside Chris Evans. Ana was in the limelight when she dated an Oscar-winning star. Well, let’s have a look at her relationship timeline in deep.

Ana De Armas’ relationship timeline

In 2010, Ana started dating Spanish actor Marc Clotet and a year later the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Spain. Later in 2013, the two ended up getting a divorce. After the divorce, the actress started dating Franklin Latt in 2015 who is a Hollywood talent agent. However, the two were briefly engaged but they parted their ways in 2016. Then in 2017 Ana started dating Cuban artist Alejandro Piñeiro Bello and they broke up in 2019. The actress then started dating Ben Affleck in 2020 after they met on the sets of their movie Deep Water. Although they spent a lot of time together during the Covid-19 but later called it quits in 2021. Currently, Ana is in a relationship with Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis but the couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Ana De Armas talks about ghosting

During a recent interview, Ana shared that she has been ghosted quite a many times in the past. She was quoted saying, “I wasn’t always looking like this. It’s been a lot of years in-between.” Well, now the actress is gearing up for her upcoming movie Ghosted which is all set to release in April 21.

