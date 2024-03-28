‘I Really Have to Sit on My Hands': Jennifer Garner Reveals What the Toughest Part of Parenting Has Been For Her

Actress Jennifer Garner talked about her three children in a new interview with PEOPLE. The actress said that she is pretty happy with where her kids are right now. She also opened up about the hardest part of them growing up, which is letting them make their own decisions now that they are older.

Jennifer is having a hard time letting her kids make their own decisions

The Yes Day actress shares her three kids 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina, and 12-year-old Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck . In her interview with people, the actress talked about how much joy they give her now, just as she is about to celebrate her 52nd birthday. "I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them,” the actress said.

However, when asked about whether it has been a problem letting her kids make their own decisions in life, the actress said it has been really hard for her. "I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should,' " she said. "I really have to sit on my hands,” the proud mom added.

She loves sharing her kids’ achievements and milestones

Jennifer Garner has a very healthy co-parenting dynamic with ex Ben Affleck. A few days ago, the two of them were seen picking up their son Samuel from school together, and recently the former couple was seen at Disneyland together for his birthday. Last month, the mom of three was also spotted out with her second-oldest Seraphina, who rocked a buzzcut.

Jennifer Garner appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark in November of 2023 where the hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos asked her about Violet, who is starting her college tours.

Consuelos asked the actress, "We hear you're about to have an adult in your household?" To which she replied, "I am. I'm about to have an adult," Garner responded. "Three days. I'm three days from my eldest turning 18. Can you guys believe that?" She also said that Violet was in charge of her own college process which was exciting. "It is exciting," the actress affirmed. "I can see the stress — even though the excitement and stress go hand in hand. But she's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge,” she said. The seasoned actress further insisted that she was “proud of her no matter what.”

