Is Ben Affleck Returning for The Accountant 2? Know More As Filming for 2016 Movie’s Sequel Begins

If the action-packed adventure from 2016’s The Accountant wasn’t enough for you, a recent set photo has just confirmed its sequel, The Accountant 2, depicting the onward story of Christian Wolff.

Moreover, it isn't just the lead actor who is returning for the second installment to tell the tales of the math geek. Read on to know the details and what Accountant 2 might hold.

New set photo from The Accountant 2 released

The filming of The Accountant 2 has been officially confirmed with the release of a BTS picture. The production house, Artists Equity, has released a social media post beating the drum for the fans of the 2016 action-thriller movie.

A joint Instagram post between the production of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and Amazon Studios recently gave a peculiar angle of the set of the movie.

This post by the production house, which is going viral on the said social media platform, reads, "The adventure starts now...first day of principal production on #TheAccountant2. Here we go!"

Although nothing related to the plot, except for the shoot, has been confirmed yet, the ending of the first and the hit installment might have left us a few clues about what’s to come.

What might The Accountant 2 hold for its fans?

The ending of The Accountant gave us a gist of the new adventure that might put Ben Affleck’s Christian Wolff on his foot again. Besides the lead actor, Gavin O'Connor, who directed the 2016 movie, will also be on board for the upcoming sequel.

As per the report by Screen Rant , the sequel is bringing back a few stars from the movie that was earlier released. We can expect Jon Bernthal to play Braxton Wolff, who is the brother of Affleck’s character. Moreover, this time they might not be against each other but teaming up for the greater good.

Along with the Baby Driver star, Marybeth Medina will be played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, while J.K Simmons will also reprise his role as Ray King.

There are no reports of Anna Kendrick returning for the sequel as Dana Cummings, even though she played a very prime role in the first of the proposed trilogy by O’Connor.

One big change that might dull the fans of the action series is that The Accountant 2 might get a streaming-only release, which will be on Prime Video. This is because the Amazon MGM studio acquired the rights to the sequel from Warner Bros.

