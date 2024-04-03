'He Was There': Matt Damon Opens Up About The 'Crazy' Dream He Had After His Dad's Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Matt Damon's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert revealed details about a crazy dream he had regarding his late father. He also hosted Saturday Night Live on his father's death anniversary. The actor talked about how his friend Ben Affleck was deeply affected by Damon's father's passing. After hearing about the sad demise, Matt's close friend Affleck spoke to People, remembering Damon's late father.

Matt Damon reveals his crazy dream after his dad’s death

Actor Matt Damon contemplated some of his earliest childhood moments as he recalled his late father.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, Damon talked about a "crazy dream" that helped him remember one of his earliest moments with his beloved father.

"After my father passed away in 2017, within that year, I had this crazy dream," said Damon when asked about his earliest memory. "He came to me in a dream, and he embraced me. And the feeling that I got was the feeling that I had — which I think is like my first memory — which was the feeling of what it felt like to be held by him."

Furthermore, Damon said the feeling gave him a sense of "overwhelming protection and love."

"All I knew was that he was there and that I was feeling that embrace," continued Matt. "And it reminded me that I must have felt that as one of the very first things that I was aware of as my consciousness came online."

Matt Damon is a famous Hollywood actor well-known for his roles in the Jason Bourne and Ocean franchises, as well as various other films like Good Will Hunting, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Martian, and many more.

Matt Damon hosted Saturday Night Live on his dad’s death anniversary

Matt Damon hosted Saturday Night Live on his father's first death anniversary and opened up about how it was a special show for him and his dad Kent.

"Week after week, I tried to stay up, and it wasn't until I was 8 years old that I made it all the way to the end," recalled Damon. "I probably didn't get all the jokes, but I laughed at everything that my dad laughed at. And although it was way past our bedtime, my dad knew there was nothing more important in the world than to laugh with the people that you love."

Sadly, Matt's father, Kent Damon, passed away on Dec. 14, 2017, at age 74 after battling a rare blood disease, multiple myeloma.

Matt Damon disclosed how his best friend Ben Affleck was affected by the actor's father's death

The Good Will Hunting actor talked to People in March 2018 about how his late father's death also affected his friend Ben Affleck.

"The guy is like a brother to me and there are ups and downs in life," said Damon. "It was a bad year for him, too. He was very, very close to my father, they had a great relationship. Loved each other a lot. So last year was no real picnic for him either."

Recently, Affleck (51) spoke to People in April 2023, expressing the same sentiments and remembering Damon's father as someone "who I adore and love enormously."

In conclusion, both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who are longtime friends, loved Matt's father deeply from the core of their hearts. This depicts the strong bond of love and affection Damon and Affleck had for Matt's beloved father, Kent Damon.

