MCU Phase 5: Avengers Will Not Be Active In New Movies; Here's How This Will Work

Exclusive footage of Captain America: Brave New World has clarified the Aveger’s fate in MCU Phase 5. The teaser was presented to audiences by Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie at the CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas. The fourth sequel of Captain America featured the titular character on his escapades without any official team of superheroes. Therefore, it was hinted that an Avengers team has not been reformed since Avengers: Endgame.

A scene from the footage shows Harrison Ford as the newly elected US President, Thaddeus Ross who wants to reform the Avengers. In all, Captain America 4 unfolds into an Avengers-deprived plot as Marvel kickstarts its MCU Phase 5.

Captain America 4 confirms Avengers are not reformed post-Endgame

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America from The Winter Soldier. As per ScreenRant’s description of the exclusive clip presented by Kevin Feige and Mackie at CinemaCon, Mackie’s Sam Wilson is asked to recreate the Avengers by Thaddeus. Sam Wilson is not wearing the Captain suit and tells the US President, “I’m not used to the new look.”

The Brave New World footage unravels at the White House lawn and into the Oval Office, per ScreenRant’s description. Thaddeus thanks Sam and Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres for a successful mission in front of an audience when something strange takes over. A noise interferes with Thaddeus’s speech at the congregation.

“Lots of close-quarter combat and various action shots, including one in which Sam is holding the Captain America shield while people with electric batons are attacking him,” Screen Rant’s description stated. The clip flashed back to the starting sequence where President Thaddeus made a Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers reference. “Just do your job. You’re not Steve Rogers,” Thaddeus told Same Wilson.

Helmed by director Julius Onah, the footage concluded with Sam donning his new Captain suit. By the end, it is clear that a new Avengers team is yet to be formed that paints the larger picture of the superhero team’s involvement in MCU Phase 5.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theatres on 14th February 2025.

ALSO READ: Marvel President Kevin Feige And Anthony Mackie Unveil Intriguing Footage Of Captain America 4 At CinemaCon 2024

Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America

Anthony Mackie first featured as Sam Wilson in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. His performance has stuck with fans because of the grounded plotline in the action movie. In addition to getting cast in other Marvel projects, the 45-year-old actor landed his own series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Disney+ show explored the plot around Sam becoming the next Captain America as a Black man after Evans’ Steve Rogers retires. The show was discontinued in 2021.

Following Marvel’s blockbuster failures in recent years, the franchise has ceased to flood movie theaters with new releases. 2024 will bear only one but the most anticipated Marvel movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, ready to hit theatres in July. Two new Marvel projects will roll in next year with Captain America 4 in February and Fantastic Four in July 2025.

ALSO READ: Will the MCU Ever Have Solo Hulk Movies? Here's What Mark Ruffalo Revealed