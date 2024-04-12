Know New Cast of The Accountant 2: THESE Actors Set To Join Ben Affleck in Gavin O’Connor’s Thriller Sequel

The 2016 thriller movie The Accountant left audiences eager for more, with the ending hinting at Ben Affleck's character, Christian Wolff, taking back control in the future. Fans will be excited to learn that a sequel has been announced, and the anticipation is building to see what path Wolff will take in his latest adventure.

Recently, it was revealed that several new actors will be joining the sequel, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film. According to Deadline, the new cast members include Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, Robert Morgan, and Grant Harvey.

Four new actors in The Accountant 2

If you were left wanting more after witnessing the thrilling pursuit led by Ben Affleck’s character Christian Wolff, it appears that the producer shares the same sentiment as the audience. In The Accountant 2, you'll get a glimpse of the fresh ensemble cast, featuring actors from renowned franchises like Jurassic World. Not only does the film continue the story of the skilled accountant with a knack for military-grade weapons, but it also promises to keep you engaged and entertained.

The movie is again being directed by Gavin O’Connor and will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios along with Artists Equity.

Speaking of the new cast of The Accountant 2, Daniella Pineda is known for her role as Zia Rodriguez in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. She reprised her role in Jurassic World: Dominion and has also shown off her great acting skills in the movie Plane alongside Gerad Butler.

Similarly, Allison Robertson is widely appreciated for her roles in short films such as Fear to be Brave and The Lost Ones.

Although they have been announced to be included in the newest cast of Gavin O'Connor’s film, the exact details of their roles have not yet been revealed.

About The Accountant 2

The initial part of this action-packed film managed to rake in a whopping $155 million in global ticket sales. With the release of its sequel, which once again brings together O'Connor and the Justice League actor, along with their successful collaboration on The Way Back, expectations are soaring.

The upcoming sequel will not only feature new actors, but also bring back JK Simmons and Jon Bernthal. In this installment, Wolff will face a group of mysterious assassins who have taken down the boss of Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina, portrayed by Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

While an official release date for the sequel, which will showcase Ben Affleck tackling puzzles and getting into action, has not been revealed yet.

