Jennifer Garner is an American actress who was born in Houston, Texas. She is an exemplary actress who rose to prominence after her outstanding performance in Alias. The actress has been bestowed with prestigious accolades like the Golden Globe Award and the SAG Award. Jennifer Garner is often in the news for her acting, but besides this, she is quite famous for one more thing, and that is her relationships. Over the years, she has been in relationships with some of the A-list actors in Hollywood. From Scott Foley to Ben Affleck, here is a complete guide to Jennifer Garner’s relationship and her boyfriends. Let's take a look at Jennifer Garner’s dating history.

ALSO READ: ‘I Needed To Cry': Jennifer Garner Shares Her Emotional Response To Felicity Audition

Jennifer Garner Dating History:

Jennifer Garner exudes a girl-next-door aura. Garner has also been the target of much gossip and attention in recent years as a result of her high-profile relationships, especially her wedding to actor Ben Affleck. However, Garner's love life had been in the public eye for years prior to her relationship with Affleck. Garner has returned to the public glare after Affleck reconciled with ex-partner Jennifer Lopez, and the two married in August 2022, with many asking how she is doing. Well, she appears to be doing well, with her work and love life blossoming. Here's an overview of Jennifer Garner's relationships.

Advertisement

Scott Foley

Jennifer Garner’s relationship began with Scott Foley in 1998. Foley was Jennifer Garner’s first husband, whom she met on the set of Felicity. Foley and Garner got married in 2000 and were in a relationship for five years. Rumors of the couple's breakup arose following the 2003 Academy Awards, when Garner walked on the red carpet without Foley by her side. As for fans who predicted Jennifer Garner's marriage status to Scott Foley, they proved to be correct.

According to divorce filings, the couple's official breakup date was March 23, 2003, which coincided with the Academy Awards. On April 1, 2003, the pair formally confirmed their breakup. In a 2003 interview with TV Guide as per People, Scott Foley shared his perspective on the divorce papers, which cited irreconcilable differences. He denied allegations of Jennifer Garner's infidelity, instead blaming her sudden celebrity. For her part, she appeared to blame their Hollywood lifestyle for the separation.

She told Parade in 2010, "I had a lot of growing to do. I don't like to argue. But back then, I couldn't fight. I couldn't sort things out because I couldn't express what I needed to say. I had no voice... But I needed to come on my own, so I started working and went to therapy.” In 2021, in an interview with Andy Cohen, Foley stated they do keep in touch, but since both of them have their own respective families, they weren’t searching for anything.

Michael Vartan

Jennifer Garner gained fame after her role in the 2001 hit series Alias, where she met her new soulmate, Michael Vartan. The two had excellent on-screen chemistry, and their characters eventually got romantically connected. The couple received a lot of support from fans of the show. Although their chemistry didn’t just stick to on-screen romance, For all the fans who rooted for Vartan and Garner to date in real life, their prayers were answered.

In 2003, Jennifer Garner's relationship with Michael Vartan began, as confirmed by her publicist. But like all good things, Jennifer Garner’s relationship with Michael Vartan also ended just after a year. In 2005, Vartan told USA Today , "We're much better off as friends." In the same interview, he said that Garner informed him of her engagement to Ben Affleck before it was made public.

Although it was not a bad breakup, the duo remained friends. The romance was short-lived, but their friendship lasted. Garner and Vartan appear to have maintained a close friendship throughout the years. OK! claimed in 2015 that Garner went to Vartan for assistance when her marriage to Affleck was on the rocks. In 2018, Garner celebrated Vartan's 50th birthday with a nice Instagram post.

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner first encountered Ben Affleck in 2000 while shooting Pearl Harbor, but it took several years for the two to become romantically involved. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck fell in love on the set of Daredevil. In a 2017 interview with Playboy as per US Weekly , Affleck stated, "We fell in love with Daredevil. By the way, she won the majority of the bouts in the film, which was a fairly accurate forecast of what would happen later.” The movie Daredevil was released in 2003, while Garner and Affleck were with their respective partners. Garner told Parade in 2010 that she and Affleck exchanged emails, and he impressed her with his writing abilities.

The couple didn't make their romance public until October 2004, when they were pictured cozying up at a Red Sox World Series game. At the time, Garner had ended her relationship with Michael Vartan, and Affleck had broken up his engagement with Jennifer Lopez, whom he had been dating since 2002. The couple appeared to be happily in love, and Affleck proposed to Garner on her 33rd birthday, April 17, 2005.

Garner and Affleck tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the Caribbean in June 2005. The wedding was performed by Garner's friend and Alias co-star, Victor Garber. Garner was newly pregnant with Violet, her and Affleck's first child. Their family proceeded to expand. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck had Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, their second daughter, in 2009. The couple's kid, Samuel Garner Affleck, was born in 2012.

While everything seemed fine on the surface, Jennifer Garner's wedding to Ben Affleck was fraught with issues. One of those was Affleck's consumption of alcohol, which he admitted contributed to the breakdown of the marriage. Another worrisome revelation came in 2015, when Garner and Affleck nanny Christine Ouzounian told acquaintances she had an affair with Affleck. Garner and Affleck announced their separation in June 2015, and the divorce was finalized in 2018. It appears that both parties were heartbroken when their marriage ended.

ALSO READ: How Many Pets Does Jennifer Garner Have? Actress Opens Up About Their 'Intentionally Confusing' Names