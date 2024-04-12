Who Is Seraphina Affleck? All We Know About Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Daughter As They Came Out As Trans

Trigger Warning: this article contains mentions of death.

Hollywood stars Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s 15-year-old daughter came out as trans in her debut public appearance on Saturday. Formerly Seraphina Affleck, they came out under their new identity and name during their grandfather, William John Garner’s memorial service at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia. He passed away at 85.

Seraphina Rose introduced themself as Fin Affleck while sporting a pantsuit and a buzz-cut hairstyle. Following their identity update, they read a bible verse to the congregation. Fin’s siblings Violet, 18, and Samuel, 15, were also present at the memorial service.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter unveils gender identity

The 51-year-old actress and her three kids whom she shares with Batman actor Ben Affleck were attending the memorial service for her father’s passing on April 6. Formerly known as Seraphina Rose, the middle child of the two stars, stood up at the podium in appropriate funeral attire and revealed their new name while coming out as transgender, per The Daily Mail.

The gender identity reveal was followed by a Bible verse for their late grandfather. Fin wore a black suit and tie, paired with a white shirt and also sported a buzz cut. “Hello my name is Fin Affleck,” the 15-year-old star kid said, as per footage on X. The memorial service was streamed live on Facebook.

Fin was also spotted by paparazzi in Los Angeles this week. They stepped out in a grunge fit, wearing their buzz-cut with a graphic T-shirt and cargo shorts. Fin completed the look with white sneakers and mismatched socks. According to Page Six, the youngster was spending time with their mother Jennifer Garner, and was walking to meet her at a nail salon.

The Juno actress was photographed getting a pedicure at a nail bar, wearing a gray casual look with black shades. Later on, Garner and Fin were spotted leaving the salon engrossed in a deep conversation.

Who is Seraphina Affleck?

One of the three kids of star parents Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, Seraphina, now Fin, is the middle child, aged 15. They have an older sibling Violet Anne, 18, and younger brother Samuel, 15. Subtle hints on Fin’s new name and trans identity were dropped earlier this year, per Times Now. They dyed their hair pink and wore a backpack with an embroidery reading “Fin.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split in 2015 with the three kids housed with the actress. Affleck moved on with Jennifer Lopez. However, the ex-couple share a healthy co-parenting relationship for the well-being of their kids.

Interestingly, Lopez also recently introduced her non-binary child, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, Emme Maribel Muniz, 16. She used gender neutral pronouns for Emme as she invited them on stage while performing at the L.A. Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala in mid-March.

Fin and Emme share a tight bond as step-siblings, given their similar experience with gender identities. Moreover, parents of both youngsters have shown enthusiasm for their children finding their own path and identity so early in life.

