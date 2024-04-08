Andrew Scott Has A Message For Those Still Watching Fleabag, Says, ‘Do Something Better With Your Life’

Fleabag adds to Andrew Scott’s most acclaimed works. While the series finale aired five years ago, the fans are still stuck with the show’s ending. While promoting his new Netflix show, Ripley, Scott addressed the fans of Fleabag, asking them to stop watching the show and go out for some fresh air.

The interesting storyline of the two-season show captivated the audience till the end, where the story follows the character played by Phoebe Waller Bridge. The 47-year-old actor portrayed the role of a priest and the love interest of Waller Bridge’s character. Scott entered the series in the second season and immediately became the fan favorite.

What Message Did Andrew Scott Give Out?

With a special message for the fans of Fleabag who could not get past watching the show, the All of Us Strangers actor said, "Go out and get some fresh air. Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life. It's a great show; we all love it, but come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside."

The show first aired in 2016 and ended in 2019. The narrative of the show changed after Scott's entry into the show in the second season. However, the end of the series was tragic and dramatic, causing the audience to shed tears. When the show ended, the writer and actress of the show, Waller-Bridge, claimed, "To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually. It does feel right. Go out on a high. You can't get higher than this."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Does Andrew Scott Have To Say About Playing Grittier Roles? He Reveals His Approach

Andrew Scott On Playing The Grey Character Of Ripley

Andrew Scott is applauded for his role in Ripley, starring alongside Dakota Fanning. The actor, however, shared that he would not want to play such a grey role on-screen very often. After acting in the 2015 film Spectre, the Irish actor stated that playing dark roles is “not a territory that I feel like I would want to go over again. Now that I know who I am a little bit more, I feel like the work that I’m just interested in doing is more in the grey areas.”

The actor also spoke about how he looks at Ripley’s character. Scott said, “I see him absolutely as an anti-hero, but he’s the protagonist. He’s not the antagonist, so we’re seeing it through his eyes; that’s the whole part of it. It’s certainly dark. It’s a definite thing after you play somebody dark like that who has a completely different ideology to you; it’s different; you spend a lot of time in a dark place and don’t want to do it too much, but it was a great honor to play this character because he’s so multifaceted.”

Ripley is now available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott Open Up About Their Friendship On Set of Ripley; Deets Inside