Andrew Scott once stopped his play to call out an audience member; here's what happened

Andrew Scott, known for his phenomenal acting in tv shows like Sherlock and Fleabag recently appeared on Josh Horowitz’s podcast with his All of Us Strangers co-star Claire Foy. In the podcast titled Happy Sad Confused, he confessed that one time he stopped in the middle of Hamlet’s famous soliloquy to glare at an audience member who had opened his laptop in the middle of the performance.

What had happened?

Andrew Scott is not only known for his tremendous acting on-screen but he is also an equally talented theater actor mainly known for playing the titular tragic prince in Almeida Theater’s production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The actor also received a nomination for Best Actor for the prestigious Olivier Award for his performance as Hamlet but there is a story behind the performance he only shared recently.

The Irish actor mentioned during the podcast that he has had to deal with a rude theater audience back in 2017 while delivering Hamlet’s world-famous soliloquy. The actor said that he was on stage, performing, when he got distracted by an audience member who had opened his laptop. “When I was playing Hamlet, a guy took out his laptop – not his phone, his laptop – while I was in the middle of ‘To be or not to f**king be’.” The actor recalled feeling enraged as it turned out that the audience member was answering emails on his laptop.

Scott said he stopped talking and stared at the man with the open laptop and refused to move even when the stage team for the play wanted him to continue. The man with poor theater etiquette only stopped when the woman sitting beside him nudged him and told him to stop. It turns out that this was not a one-off experience as recently there have been multiple instances of rude theatergoers ruining the experience for everyone.

What are Andrew’s future projects?

Known for his acting in Sherlock as Jim Moriarty, and in Fleabag as Hot Priest, Andrew Scott appeared in the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote his most recent film All of Us Strangers where he stars beside Paul Mescal, Claire Foy, and Jamie Bell. The film came out in the USA on 23rd December of 2023.

Andrew is also working on other projects currently. He will star in an action comedy film named Back in Action, which will also include Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, and Glenn Close. Scott is also preparing for his role of Tom Ripley in the upcoming psychological thriller tv series Ripley, based on the 1955 book The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith.

