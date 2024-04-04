Audible Original Adaptation Of George Orwell’s 1984 Released; Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy Shine In Star-studded Cast

Audible launched the audio adaptation of George Orwell’s political satire 1984 on April 4.

The audio adaptation of the classic novel transports audiences to a dystopian world. It features Tony and Golden Globe winner and Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield in the lead role of Winston. BAFTA and Olivier award-winning Andrew Scott plays the shrewd and mysterious O’Brien. Grammy, Toni, Emmy winner, and Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo portrays Julia. Destiny Ekaragha has directed the audio thriller written by Joe White, an Oliver award-winning writer.

The premise of the audiobook

As reported by Audible, the show leans into the horror of the dystopian setting while delving deeper into the romance between Winston [Garfield] and Julia [Erivo]. In a world where love and sex are forbidden, Winston and Julia are the last lovers on earth.

Reportedly, writer Joe White has remained faithful to the original text while examining certain aspects more. George Orwell’s son, Richard Blair, has officially authorized and endorsed the adaptation, calling it “sensational” with a “brilliant cast.”

Andrew Garfield is grateful for the part

The Spider-Man actor spoke to Audible about his role sharing his excitement. “I’m very grateful to Audible to be a part of this new incarnation of Orwell’s radical, political classic, 1984,” he said.

He opened up about the themes of the novel that are still relevant and needed in society. “A classic that, disappointingly, humanity seems to need to be constantly engaged with. To keep ourselves awake and remembering that we each have a soul. And that that soul is full of beauty and value. And how vital it is for each of us to resist the forces that wish to subdue and strangle that collective soul,” Garfield explained.

The actor also praised the cast and crew. “The cast and crew is clearly the best of the best of British and Irish talent. It was truly a joy to tell this story for an audience hungry for their own liberation,” he added.

Cynthia Ervino on playing Julia

“It has been a truly wonderful experience getting the chance to share my interpretation of the incomparable Julia,” Cynthia said.

The actress recalled that she loved portraying Julia’s passion for life. “Her wit, grit and determination, her passion for life and her want to LIVE has been a delight to play,” she said.

“This adaptation has allowed all of the beautiful qualities she has, to shine bright and it has been a pleasure to have been able to work with such wonderful artists. I think we have created something quite special together,” Ervino added.

The audiobook has an Original score

Matthew Bellamy, Muse’s songwriter, guitarist and frontman, and award-winning composer Ilan Eshkeri have created an original score performed by the London Metropolitan Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios. The production is underpinned by a visceral, haunting soundscape mixed in Dolby Atmos.

“The music we created is more than a soundtrack; it’s a haunting echo of a future that Orwell warned us about and a reflection of our current societal trajectories. It stands as a poignant, musical testament to the enduring power of art to mirror, and challenge, the world we live in,” said the creators.