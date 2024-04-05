Dakota Fanning is one of Hollywood’s most promising actresses today. She climbed the ladder of fame at the young age of seven years old for her outstanding performance as Lucy Dawson in I Am Sam. The exceptional actress will be seen in the Steven Zallion thriller series Ripley, along with dynamic actor Andrew Scott, on Netflix. The two have nothing but love for one another. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott opened up about their friendship on the sets of Ripley.

Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott talk about their friendship on sets of Ripley

Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott portray the roles of frenemies in their new show, but the two actors are very fond of one another. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight following the release of their Netflix series, Ripley, the Uptown Girls actress, and Fleabag star offered equal appreciation for one another. The two stated that, despite their characters being at odds throughout the eight-episode limited series, they could not have chosen finer scene partners for the production.

Fanning said, "Well, we are so lucky that we are friends in real life and got along so well. I believe we have extremely similar working styles, and I couldn't have wished for a better individual to work with. And he's completely different from his role, thank goodness. He's just such a fantastic performer. There is nothing he can do. Yes, that was a true pleasure."

Scott repeated Fanning's flattering remarks, noting that despite the fact that their characters were hostile, they had the most fun two actors could ever have together. He said, "Dakota is one of the most fun people you could possibly encounter. We had a great time having slightly icy, thin smile scenes with each other."

What is Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott's Ripley about?

Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott starrer Ripley is based on Patricia Highsmith's novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. The series will follow Tom Ripley and his interactions with Dickie Greenleaf and Marge Sherwood. Given the story's psychological thriller genre, viewers will be captivated by the tension and twisted interactions between Tom, Dickie, and Marge. The audience will see how far Tom will go to climb the social ladder. With Steven Zaillian directing the series, it appears that this adaptation will be darker and grittier than the 1999 film adaptation, given Zaillian's established serious tone.

The dynamic cast includes Andrew Scott, who will play the role of lead protagonist Tom Ripley. While Dakota Fanning will be seen as Marge Sherwood, Johnny Flynn will play the role of Richard or Dickey Greenleaf. Meanwhile, Steven Zallions masterpiece Ripley is now available on Netflix for fans to binge-watch the much-awaited thriller series.

