'I Was So Excited': Dakota Fanning Reveals Tom Cruise Gave Her First Cell Phone And Still Sends Her Birthday Presents

People have really special memories with their first ever cell phones, but for actress Dakota Fanning, the experience was a little more special, and something that she will never forget. In an interview with her Ripley co-star Andrew Scott, Fanning revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that her first ever cell phone was gifted to her by none other than Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise.

What did Dakota say in the interview?

In the Harper's Bazaar interview, the two Ripley co-stars Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott were answering questions about each other as part of a game. When asked, “Who gave Dakota her first cell phone?” Andrew Scott correctly answered with, “Okay, well it’s going to be some Hollywood icon … Tom Cruise?”

After that, the actress delightedly told the story about the time when the iconic actors gifted her a Motorola Razr for her 11th birthday when they were working together in the movie War of the Worlds back in 2005. When Scott asked whether she was excited about the gift, Fanning answered with, “Oh, my God, I was so excited.” She also joked that even though it was a great gift, it might not have been the most useful one because she “didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time.” The actress also jokingly added, “You know, I was 11. But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool.”

As per Fanning, Cruise still sends her a birthday gift every year and “and has since that birthday.” The actress just turned 30 earlier this month. Listening to this, Andrew Scott joked, “He’s never given me anything.”

Apparently that was not the only gift Dakota got from a Hollywood superstar

As she was involved in Hollywood from a very young age, Dakota has spent a significant amount of time with Hollywood superstars since her childhood. And as it turns out, Tom Cruise’s Motorola Razr was not the only iconic gift she received. In another interview with Scott for Elle’s Ask Me Anything series, the actress revealed that the best wrap gift was given to her by her 2005 movie Dreamer co-star Kurt Russel. “Kurt Russell gave me a horse,” the actress said, while her co-star Scott joked, “That could be your autobiography. ... Kurt Russell Gave Me a Horse: The Dakota Fanning Story.”

Fanning also revealed the reason why she never got intimidated working with superstars on stage. "Because I grew up familiar with being around people who would be considered 'intimidating' kind of, I think it might've numbed that side of me a little. When you're 8 years old you're sort of just getting to know a person as a person and not thinking about all of the other stuff, you know?" she mused.

Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott appeared together in the 2024 thriller miniseries Ripley, based on Patricia Hagsmith’s novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley. Scott played the titular role of con-man Tom Ripley while Fanning appeared in the series as Marge Sherwood. All episodes of the show can now be streamed on Netflix.

