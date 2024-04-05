What Does Andrew Scott Have To Say About Playing Grittier Roles? He Reveals His Approach

Andrew Scott is collecting heaps of praise from the audience for his performance in the Netflix series Ripley. The set of eight episodes dropped on Wednesday, and Scott donned the role of Tom Ripley, a con man, fraudster, and murderer. While the actor perfectly portrays the role, he has to say otherwise about portraying dark characters on screen. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Fleabag actor claimed he would not want to go into the same territory again.

What Did Andrew Scott Say About Playing Dark Roles?

Speaking to THR, the Irish actor shared that he would refrain from playing dark roles onscreen after the release of 2015’s Spectre, in which Scott portrayed a Bond villain. The Sherlock star said doing evil roles is “not a territory that I feel like I would want to go over again. Now that I know who I am a little bit more, I feel like the work that I’m just interested in doing is more in the grey areas.”

The All of Us Strangers actor also shared insights on what he thinks of Ripley’s character. At the premiere of the show, in an interview with the entertainment portal, Andrew confessed, “I see him absolutely as an anti-hero, but he’s the protagonist. He’s not the antagonist, so we’re seeing it through his eyes; that’s the whole part of it. It’s certainly dark. It’s a definite thing after you play somebody dark like that who has a completely different ideology to you; it’s different; you spend a lot of time in a dark place and don’t want to do it too much, but it was a great honor to play this character because he’s so multifaceted.”

What Attracted Andrew Scott To Portray The Character Of Ripley?

Andrew Scott revealed that he wanted to play the character because Ripley is on the screen for the maximum time, which accounts for a lot of acting, as it was a task and an experience at the same time. Scott also shared that he was attracted to the writing of the show, which did complete justice to the character.

The Irish actor concluded by saying he was pulled towards “the opportunity to spend this amount of time with this character, who appears in about 90-plus percent of the scenes. It was a huge amount of acting, but I thought it was really witty, and I thought it was just economically, beautifully, and sort of scintillatingly written and seemed to have a real respect for the book without having too much reverence for it, making it very visual. I think the pacing and the look of the story is genuinely singular and unique.” Ripley is available to stream on Netflix.

