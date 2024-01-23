Ripley Trailer: Andrew Scott's Newest Series Sees Him Take On A Conman's Persona

The Netflix limited series Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith’s famous The Talented Mr. Ripley books just released its first teaser. The show stars Sherlock and Fleabag star Andrew Scott in the titular role. This is the first on-screen adaptation of these books after the 1999 movie The Talented Mr. Ripley, which had Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwenyth Paltrow.

The Plot of Ripley

The first stylized black and white teaser of the series did not offer a lot of info, however the series will follow the plot of the first book, The Talented Mr. Ripley, much like the 1999 movie. In the show, Tom Ripley will be hired by a wealthy businessman named Herbert Greenleaf who will send him to New York to retrieve his son Dickie from there. But once in New York, Ripley will be entranced by the lavish lifestyle of Dickie Greenleaf and what will follow is a story of deceit, and crime.

The psychological thriller will grant us a better look into the psyche of Ripley and his adventures than the movie did. The show is based in the 1960s just like the book. The series will be a stylized period drama and a great thriller all rolled into one. And from the looks of it, Andrew Scott is well on the way to steal people’s hearts once more with his performance.

Cast, Release Date, and everything else

Ripley is going to be a limited series on Netflix. The show will premiere on the streaming platform on 4th April 2024. Andrew Scott, who is generating Oscar buzz for his performance in All of Us Strangers, will play the role of the titular con man Ripley.

Other than Scott, Johnny Flynn, who starred in the series Lovesick, will be playing the role of Dickie Greenleaf in the series. Twilight and The Runaways star Dakota Fanning will be assuming the role of Margaret Sherwood. Flynn and Fanning’s characters were played by Jude Law and Gwenyth Paltrow in the original movie. Pasquale Espocito and Franco Silvestri will also star in the series.

The show is written, directed, and executive produced by Steve Zailian, who won the Academy Award for the screenplay of Schindler’s List, and also earned Oscar nominations for The Irishman, Awakenings, Moneyball, and The Gangs of New York. Scott, who is also an executive producer of this eight episode show, told Vanity Fair that he found the part of Ripley to be “mentally and physically really hard. That’s just the truth of it."

