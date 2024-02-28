Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Planning a Future Together? Reports Suggest They Have ‘Spoken About’ It

Actress Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seem like the new pair is in the public eye. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted together in New York, and their relationship, which has been growing privately, has become more serious. According to a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the couple is committed and considering long-term plans.

A source from ET said, “Gigi and Bradley’s relationship is serious, and they have already spoken about their future together and next steps.". “They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward.”

The source further adds that both families wholeheartedly support the relationship, expressing joy for the couple's happiness. Even Bradley Cooper's former partner, Irina Shayk, is supportive, prioritizing her own life and co-parenting responsibilities while wishing Cooper the best.

Recent sightings of the couple continue to showcase the strength of their bond. They were spotted strolling through the streets of Soho, New York, on Monday, with Gigi Hadid sporting ICON Denim jeans, following a shopping spree to her store, Guest In Residence. Let's take a look and explore more details about the recent buzz.

The duo has been frequently spotted together

Recently, the couple was seen in both Midtown New York and London, openly showing affection for each other. In fact, earlier this month, a source commented, saying, "Gigi and Bradley are in love."

"Things have continued to blossom between Gigi and Bradley and have gotten serious," a second source said. "Everyone around them sees their natural connection. Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal."

The source added that Cooper's family loves Hadid, and Hadid's family reciprocates similarly toward Cooper. There is a collective hope among their close circles that their relationship will continue to blossom.

"They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more," the source continued. "They have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way."

Has the duo confirmed their relationship?

Neither Hadid nor Cooper has confirmed details about their relationship. Although Bradley Cooper has been a regular presence during awards season due to nominations for his film Maestro, Gigi Hadid has never accompanied him to any of the events. Hadid is the mother of a 3-year-old daughter named Khai, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Zayn Malik.

Similarly, Cooper has a 6-year-old daughter named Lea with his former partner, Shayk. Although Cooper and Shayk separated in 2019, this came after the Pillow Talk singer was accused of striking Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid. Despite the split, they have maintained an amicable relationship.

With both Hadid and Cooper being such massive stars, fans and the media are very keen to know more about them and can't wait for the duo to confirm their relationship.