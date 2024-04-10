‘Been A Long Time Coming’: Gwen Stefani Talks About No Doubt’s Upcoming Reunion At Coachella

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have always dreamed of collaborating on an album together. In fact, Stefani opened up about the couple's recent collaboration, Purple Irises, as well as No Doubt's upcoming Coachella reunion.

In the years that they’ve been together, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been musically involved apart from being romantic partners. It’s no surprise to hear Stefani tell Nylon in a new interview that the couple wishes to make an album together one day.

“I feel like Blake and I are already a project together,” Stefani said. “I’m always going to want to write music with Blake Shelton.”

The couple married in 2021 in a beautiful wedding at his Oklahoma ranch. Over the years, Shelton has gotten very close with Stefani's three kids, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Let's take a moment and explore more details about the Purple Irises duet and more details about the Coachella reunion.

Details about the duet 'Purple Irises'

Stefani hinted at the potential LP while discussing their recent duet, Purple Irises, which was released on February 9, 2024. The album was clearly inspired by the purple irises found on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch during the pandemic, which the couple cultivated, serving as a reminder for Stefani to not "overthink.” She confessed, “The truth is, I am in love with my best friend, and all this stuff I’m pondering in my head, that's all it amounts to.” As Stefani worked on the song, Shelton hinted he’d like to sing on it, leading to its transformation into a duet. “When you’re in love and share aligned values, nobody can disrupt us,” Stefani shared.

The title Purple Irises is totally fitting to the theme of their love life, as the two have a garden together that they love tending to. Fans were in awe of the couple's chemistry after the release of the song and several users were gushing over the couple.

Anticipation of No Doubt's reunion at Coachella

Discussing No Doubt’s impending Coachella reunion, Stefani disclosed that although the band isn’t in regular contact, the reunion swiftly materialized after the Coachella invitation, “It’s been a long time coming,” she expressed. “It’s been something that we were going to do.”

Stefani anticipated the gig to feel like 'riding a bike again', adding, “We’re just so in sync when we’re on stage... We’re going to be laughing, and we’re going to look at each other and go, ‘Oh my gosh, there you are.’”

Regarding post-Coachella plans, Stefani remained open-minded, acknowledging life's surprises. “Well, I don’t have a crystal ball,” she remarked. “Most things have surprised me in life. One of the things I’ve learned is to be present in the moment and try to absorb what’s happening around me instead of looking ahead.”

