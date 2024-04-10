Jay Leno Officially Gets Wife Mavis Leno's Conservatorship Following Her Dementia Diagnosis; Deets Inside

Jay Leno was granted conservatorship of his wife of more than four decades, Mavis Leno, after she was diagnosed with dementia.

During a hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, April 9, Mavis' lawyer said she was "in agreement" with the conservatorship and noted that she is 'receiving excellent care with her husband, Mr. Leno', reported PEOPLE magazine.

Furthermore, the judge affirmed that Mavis is in optimal care with Mr. Leno and acknowledged that this is a difficult period for the duo before confirming Mavis's consent to the conservatorship. Additionally, Jay Leo also mentioned that he is involved in the ongoing estate planning and also looking after Mavis's will, with all assets considered common property and unaffected by the conservatorship.

This update comes soon after the former Tonight Show host brought Mavis to his stand-up show at the Hollywood Improv comedy club in WeHo last week.

More details about the conservatorship

In January, Jay filed for conservatorship for his wife as he revealed that she had been diagnosed with 'advanced dementia,' according to documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time. His idea behind the petition was to set up a living trust for Mavis to ensure that she has 'managed assets' to provide her with future care if he died.

Earlier this month, Mavis' court-appointed counsel, Ronald Ostrin, submitted a new report for the conservatorship petition. In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, he highlighted Mavis' consent to the petition

According to the documents, Mavis' neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, supported the petition, describing Jay as a kind and caring individual who treats Mavis exceptionally well. Ostrin praised Jay's character, stating that his private demeanor aligns with his public image as a trustworthy individual.

Ronald Ostrin also further added Mavis “Sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth."

More details about Jay Leno and Mavis Leno's relationship

According to the report, Mavis, whom Jay has been married to since the year 1980, has had a lot of disorientation since her mother passed away 20 years ago.

The report also spoke to the nature of the couple’s relationship, which Ostrin described as “long-term, loving and supportive,” as Mavis sees Jay as “her protector and she trusts him.”

Mavis Leno is a philanthropist and feminist who keeps a low profile compared to her husband, Jay. Moreover, a hearing for this is again scheduled on April 9, 2024.