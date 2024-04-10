Source Says Morgan Wallen Has Alcohol Problem That Keeps Coming Around; 'He Is Generally Fun Person, But..

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Morgan Wallen's drinking issues are in the headlines once again due to his latest arrest. Though the star wasn't expected at Eric Church's brand new place, Chief's, on Sunday night, Wallen quickly made himself known shortly after he arrived at the bar, allegedly throwing a chair from the six-story-high Nashville rooftop on April 7. The chair landed next to a police cruiser on Broadway, PEOPLE confirmed, and officers soon headed into the venue to apprehend the culprit.

"Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going, he doesn't know when to stop," a source told PEOPLE. "Morgan and alcohol is a problem, and it's been a problem that keeps coming back around."

Previously, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and poor conduct in 2020, after which he issued a public apology, and the charges were eventually dropped. In 2021, he spent a month in treatment after he was captured on video saying the N-word while drunk on a night out with friends. Following the incident, Wallen stopped drinking for a while.

Morgan Wallen has often addressed his drinking in his music

Morgan Wallen is certainly aware of his persistent drinking issue and has even addressed it in his music, most recently on Born with a Beer in My Hand. the lyrics of the song follow, "Everybody says it's gonna be the death of me / But these days I’m livin' on the side of alive / Just 'cause I smile through my sobriеty / Don't mean it ain't chillin' in the back of my mind / I ain't sayin' I swore it off for good / I’m just sayin’ I'm doin’ thе best I can / But what do you expect from a redneck? Hell, I was born with a beer in my hand."

Sources also say that the star might need to go back to in-house rehab treatment if he continues to struggle with the drinking issue.

More details about Morgan Wallen's arrest

Morgan Wallen, who is expected to open his own place, called This Bar, in Nashville later this year, was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE, and faced a $15,250 bond. "He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, said in a statement on April 8, 2024.

His arrest came three days after he kicked off the 2024 leg of his One Night at a Time World Tour in Indianapolis, Indiana. On the work front, the singer is set to perform in Nashville on May 2 and 3 for shows at Nissan Stadium, following a headlining performance at the Stagecoach music festival at the end of April 2024.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

