Beetlejuice Cast Reunites For The Sequel At Cinema Con; Director Tim Burton Calls It ‘A Big Weird Family Reunion’

The cast of the iconic horror-comedy is back with the sequel!

At Cinema Con on April 9, Warner Bros unveiled the first look of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The director, Tim Burton, was the first to appear on stage amidst the rousing applause of the audience. As he entered the stage, he quickly acknowledged the presence of the OG cast and called it “a big weird family reunion.”

The cast, including Catherine O’Hara, Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci, joined Burton on stage shortly afterward. The other stars, Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder couldn’t make it, given their other work commitments.

What to expect from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

The 2024 movie is a sequel to the original 1988 Beetlejuice movie, which became a cult classic over the years. The sequel has all the original cast members back with new additions like Jenna Ortega, who is known for the hit series Wednesday.

The premise of the second film will be similar to the first and revolve around the Deetz family. Lydia Deetz, who was the protagonist of the first one, now has a rebellious daughter, Astrid, played by Ortega.

Beetlejuice still haunts the family as they return from Winter River after an unexpected tragedy. Astrid, being the rebellious teen she is, accidentally opens the portal to the afterlife, bringing chaos to both sides of the world. Beetlejuice enters amidst the mayhem, which makes the situation even crazier.

Jenna Ortega joins the cast of Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and more

After making her name through Wednesday, Ortega is back for another horror comedy backed by a colossal of legendary actors. The actress previously spoke to Hollywood Reporter about her experience.

“It’s been quite an insane experience. I’ve been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve worked with, and also the most detail-oriented,” she said.

O’Hara reprises her role as unbearable Delia Deetz, and Michel Keaton returns to play the chaotic villain Beetlejuice. Dafoe and Theroux will play crucial roles as Wolf Jackson, Rory, and Bellucci will add new flavors as Beetlejuice’s wife. The film is written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith and produced by Warner Bros.