'Blessed And Excited': Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden Welcome Baby Boy Cardinal Together

Cameron Diaz who is widely appreciated for her acting skills in movies like Charlie's Angels, Vanilla Sky, Gangs of New York, and more, has just welcomed a baby in her already beautiful family.

Married to her husband, Benji Madden, the couple have announced this big news on social media recently. Let‘s get to know the details about the new member of the Madden family.

Cameron Diaz and her new baby

The 51-year-old star just became a mother for the second time and this time she has given birth to a baby boy. The star couple, who is already blessed with a daughter, made an announcement on social media recently about their son, who they have named Cardinal.

Through a lovely Instagram post that also presented a beautiful painting, Madden, who is 45, broke this news to the public along with his In Her Shoes star wife.

One can see the words on the painting that read, "A little bird whispered to me."

It was a joint post on the social media platform that read, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden.” These lines were also followed by a heart emoji.

Further, with excitement, the couple wrote, “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kid's safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s really cute.”

Their post also spoke of how “blessed and grateful” they are for the birth of their baby boy, while it also wished their followers with love and “Best wishes.”

Cameron Diaz and her family

The My Sisters Keeper actress married her husband in January 2015, and since then, Cardinal Madden would be the second child they have had. The couple together has a daughter named Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019.

During her birth, the Shrek voice actress had stated on GOOP's podcast that the birth of Raddix and the experience of motherhood had changed the "whole concept of aging," for her.

Speaking about her husband, Cameron Diaz mentioned during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show, last October, "He's like, Benj at home, being the best dad ever and running all of his businesses, and then he just gets up there and he's like, 'Yeah, all right, pyro! Pfft."

As the couple welcomed their second child through the Instagram post, they were supported by their family members, including Benji's brother Joel Madden and others, who commented on their emotions and blessings on the post.

