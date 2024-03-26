'It's Pure Joy': Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden 'Always Wanted More Children,' Source Reveals After Birth Of Second Child

Cardinal Madden is the happy second kid that actor Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden have welcomed into their family. As they became a family of four, the couple, who already have a four-year-old daughter named Raddix, expressed their joy. As per an insider, Diaz and Madden have consistently yearned for more kids, discovering great joy and satisfaction in being parents.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are thrilled as they embrace parenthood for the second time with the birth of their son. The couple, who have been together for a long time, revealed on Friday that their 4-year-old daughter Raddix becomes a new big sister to their son whom they have named Cardinal Madden.

"Cameron and Benji love being parents and are ecstatic now with the addition to their family," a source tells People. "They have always wanted more children. They like everything about being a mom and dad. It's pure joy for them," they added.

The 45-year-old Good Charlotte rockstar and the 51-year-old There’s Something About Mary actress are devoted to and supportive of one another as parents to their two children.

Meanwhile, musician Benji Madden is best known for being the lead guitarist and backup vocalist for the critically acclaimed rock group Good Charlotte whereas, actress Cameron Diaz is one of the most bankable stars of Hollywood remarkably known for her successful films like The Mask (1994), There’s Something About Mary (1998), Gangs Of New York (2002), In Her Shoes (2005), and so on.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden embracing parenthood for second time

The happily married couple shared the news of the birth if their son through an Instagram post together on Friday.

Alongside their caption, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden shared an abstract drawing that included the words: "A little bird whispered to me."

"They have a solid and happy marriage and have proven already that they are natural parents who took to it easily," adds the insider. "They are so happy, you can't help but share in their excitement."

"She has that ultimate support in Benji, making it possible to do things when she feels like it," says the source.

A second source shares with People that a second child had been on the couple's minds for a while.

"Benji loves kids," says the source. "He has always wanted them and things are so good between him and Cameron that another child was definitely in their minds for quite some time. They are thrilled and doing well."

Regarding Diaz, a third source notes that she has successfully transitioned from being an actress to a mother. "Cameron is a crazy, fun and grown-up kid who turned out to be a great mom," the source tells People.

"The qualities that made her a great actress and fun-loving person have helped mold her into a good parent. She loves the family role. This is who she is," the insider added.

"Even though she wanted children for a long time, I don't think she was prepared for how happy she could be, or how much these children would enrich her life," elaborated the source.

In a heartwarming epilogue, the couple expressed their sincere appreciation and excitement upon the birth of their son, Cardinal Madden. The pair embodied familial pleasure by sharing their love and blessings with a touching message, all the while respecting their children's privacy.













