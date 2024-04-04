Nicole Richie Reacts As Sis-In-Law Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Name Their Son After Bird; A Madden Family Tradition?

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden may have named their son Sparrow first, but the couple is not taking any credit for starting the bird name tradition in the family.

The discussion of naming the kids in the Madden family after birds arose on the internet after Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole, and Joel’s brother and sister-in-law, announced the arrival and name of their second child, a son named Cardinal, in March.

Is it a coincidence or is there a reason for the twin brothers naming their sons after bird names? Nicole Richie shares her thoughts below.

‘Maybe it's a twin thing’ — Nicole Richie on Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz naming their newborn after a bird

There was no discussion about the bird's name beforehand, but “I think it's just a twin thing,” Nicole Richie told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new film, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

Diaz and Benji Madden, who have been married since 2015, shared the news of their son’s arrival on Instagram last month, writing, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!” The couple also noted in the joint post, “For the kid’s safety and privacy, we won't be posting any pictures — but he's a really cute.”

Advertisement

Though Diaz and Benji are a rather private couple, it has been reported that they welcomed their firstborn daughter, Raddix, 4, via surrogacy.

Regarding the arrival of their son, Cardinal, a source told People, “They were always hoping for a second baby because they love being parents.”

“For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom,” the source added. “She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children.”

Here's how Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz met — A little prologue to their life before parenthood

During a 2021 appearance on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, Cameron Diaz discussed how her future brother and sister-in-law introduced her to her future life partner.

“I met [Benji] through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law. I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” Diaz recalled.

The What Happens in Vegas actress then remembered thinking back then, “How come I didn't see him before?” Though the actress was acquainted with Joel, Benji’s twin brother, when she met her future husband, Diaz noted during the podcast, “It wasn't the same.”

“Even though they are twins, they are very, very different, obviously.”

Cameron went on to recall how she thought, “Huh, he's hot” when she first saw Benji walking towards her.

“But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like: Oh, you. You, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life,” she added.

ALSO READ: Source Discards Justin Bieber - Hailey Bieber's Divorce Rumors Saying They Are 'Very Happy'; Here's Why We Agree