'They Love Being Parents': Cameron Diaz 'Feels Beyond Lucky' To Share 2 Kids With Husband Benji Madden, Reveals Source

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are relishing their roles as parents in their expanding family

By Seema Sinha
Published on Mar 25, 2024
Getty Images
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden (Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz loves being a mom! 

A source told People exclusively that the actress, 51, is enjoying being a part of a family of four with her husband, Benji Madden, and their two children, daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019, and son Cardinal, whose birth the couple announced on Friday. 

Here's what the People source had to say about Diaz and Madden and their renewed phase as parents of a newborn. 

Cameron Diaz feels beyond lucky to be a mother of two — An Insider says 


“They were always hoping for a second baby because they love being parents,” People reports about the Vanilla Sky actress and the Good Charlotte rocker, citing a source. 

“For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children,” the source adds. 

Diaz and Madden revealed the birth of their baby boy on Friday via an Instagram post. 

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here,” the post’s caption read. “For the kids’ safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures - but he's a cute.” 

“We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good afternoon,” Cardinal’s parents added. 

Accompanying the caption was an abstract drawing that included the words: A little bird whispered to me.” 

A different source, per People, said of Diaz and Madden, “They love spending time at home. They prefer to cook and have friends over instead of going out. And they love just hanging out with children. They’re amazing parents.” 

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden enjoyed a date night at Rob Lowe’s 60th birthday party after welcoming son Cardinal 

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden at Rob Lowe's birthday party this weekend (Getty Images)

The couple joined numerous A-list stars in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, March 23, to celebrate the 60th birthday of actor-filmmaker Rob Lowe. In images captured from the event, Diaz and Benji emanated a laid-back and relaxed vibe, opting for casual attire. Madden, aged 45, donned black denim and a black baseball cap, while Diaz wore a black jacket and top.

Married for nearly a decade, the couple exchanged vows in 2015, following their first encounter in 2014.

